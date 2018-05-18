McCormick & Company to Present at Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

What: McCormick & Co. presentation at Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

When: May 30, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. ET

How: Live over the Internet. Log on at ir.mccormick.com. Follow the directions to listen to the call.

If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, the presentation will be archived on our website at ir.mccormick.com.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With $4.8 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

