McCormick Announces 81st Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Virtual Event

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today announced that its 81st annual McCormick Unsung Heroes Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Monday, May 3, 2021. To date, the Company has awarded $1.9 million in scholarships to deserving student athletes.

For 81 years, nominees, parents or guardians, coaches and athletic directors have been invited to participate in the historic Unsung Heroes event. Given continued concerns around large events due to COVID-19, the Company has decided to host a virtual event for the 2nd year in a row to allow teammates, extended family, teachers and friends to also join the event from their homes to celebrate their unsung hero. Ed Reed, former NFL Safety for the Baltimore Ravens, will be the keynote speaker for the event and will address the student-athletes being honored. Sports radio personality Scott Garceau, of 105.7 The Fan, will serve as emcee for the event and music will be provided by DJ Kopec.

To join the event, please do so through the event's landing page:

https://www.mccormickunsungheroes.com/event-stream

The event is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST.

The McCormick Unsung Heroes Virtual Scholarship Awards honoring deserving student-athletes across all sports. A total of 100 high school seniors from 62 Baltimore area public, private, parochial and independent schools have been nominated. Two of the honorees – one male and one female – will receive the 2021 Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship, valued at $40,000 over four academic years. Two $7,500 scholarships and two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to students for their efforts on and off the field, for a total of $105,000 in scholarships given to deserving students at the virtual event.

The Unsung Heroes program recognizes unselfish student-athletes and honors those who substantially contribute to the success of their school without receiving acclaim. Originally established in 1940 by former McCormick & Company Chairman Charles P. McCormick Sr., the program is reflective of McCormick & Company's core belief in The Power of People.

The 2021 Unsung Heroes Award Honorees

Archbishop Curley High School Timothy Sank Archbishop Spalding High School Quinton Young Baltimore City College High School Maya Radgman and Rashad Holloway Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Tenea Robinson and Gregory Toliver Benjamin Franklin at Masonville Cove High School Kyia Williamson Bryn Mawr School Julia Brinker Boys' Latin School of Maryland Benjamin Mapp Calvert Hall College High School Liam Kammer Carver Center for Arts & Technology Kelsey Rowden and Lucas LaBuff Carver Vo-Tech High School Jatia Deal and Ryan Maultsby Catholic High School of Baltimore Jenna Borowy Catonsville High School Genevieve Manger and Richard Sears III Chesapeake High School Kayla Cabbagestalk and Aaron Baker Concordia Preparatory School Madison Hieber and Luke Nelson Dulaney High School Sophia Winner and Nicholas Schiefelbein Dunbar High School Kevyn Jones and Dolton Hunt Dundalk High School Gurkamal Kaur and Jorge Amador Eastern Technical High School Sydney Schulterbrandt and Osbourne Lawrence Forest Park High School Makayla Moore and Tyrin Long Franklin High School Eliana Palmer and Jamal Everette Friends School of Baltimore Isabel Paff and Gabriel Remch Garrison Forest School Jillian Alexander Gilman School Peter Heubeck Hereford High School Bella Cavallaro and Dustin Krotee John Carroll School May Berger and Jaiden Jakubowski Kenwood High School Haley Kuzma and Domernick Hollis Lansdowne High School Temiloluwa Oladipo and Pablo Lema Loch Raven High School Emma Gongon and Braden Berkey Loyola Blakefield Joshua Buck Maryvale Preparatory School Grace English Mercy High School Dasia McQueen Mergenthaler Vo-Tech High School Chanell DeVaughn and Jermaine Giliam Milford Mill Academy Steven Jackson Mount de Sales Academy Cate Manos Mount Saint Joseph High School James Thompson New Era Academy Sa'Miyah Gutrick and Darius Coles New Town High School Kirsten Bradford and Teon Dukes Notre Dame Preparatory Anna Melchionni Oldfields School Daylahni Jones Our Lady of Mount Carmel Elena Rodriguez and John Klacik Overlea High School Michelle Sobambo and Henry Friskey III Owings Mills High School Aureole Djoumejio Parkville High School Paige Holley and Owen Stettes Patapsco High School Melody Blahut and Nikolai Vukov Patterson High School Jade Recio and Kevin Jackson Perry Hall High School Ciarra Bockstie and Daniel Oyebola Pikesville High School Shannon Elover and Ben Matz Randallstown High School Roberta Adagbedu and Ellis Greene Reginald F. Lewis High School Quinn Wilkerson and Ky'Juan Levine Roland Park Country School Kayla Velez Severn School Aislinn Murray and William Oliver Southwestern Multi Plex Nicole Penn Sparrows Point High School Mackenzie Lookingland and Richard Davis St. Mary's High School Mary-Ann Leriche and Ty Folks St. Paul's School Danny VanDuzer St. Paul's School for Girls Renee Barczak St. Timothy's School Jada Johnson The Reach! Partnership School Ty'Candice Smith and Darren Cole Towson High School Nicole Poling and Noah Perkinson Western High School Janie Hughes Western School of Technology & Env. Science Bria Bradley and Chase Glenn Woodlawn High School Gia Jenkins and Makarios Oshegbo

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Corporate Communications:

Lori Robinson (410) 527-6004 or [email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated