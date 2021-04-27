McCormick Announces 81st Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Virtual Event

Ed Reed, Hall of Fame Safety for the Baltimore Ravens, to address student-athletes

News provided by

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Apr 27, 2021, 08:00 ET

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today announced that its 81st annual McCormick Unsung Heroes Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Monday, May 3, 2021. To date, the Company has awarded $1.9 million in scholarships to deserving student athletes.  

For 81 years, nominees, parents or guardians, coaches and athletic directors have been invited to participate in the historic Unsung Heroes event. Given continued concerns around large events due to COVID-19, the Company has decided to host a virtual event for the 2nd year in a row to allow teammates, extended family, teachers and friends to also join the event from their homes to celebrate their unsung hero. Ed Reed, former NFL Safety for the Baltimore Ravens, will be the keynote speaker for the event and will address the student-athletes being honored. Sports radio personality Scott Garceau, of 105.7 The Fan, will serve as emcee for the event and music will be provided by DJ Kopec.

To join the event, please do so through the event's landing page:

https://www.mccormickunsungheroes.com/event-stream

The event is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST.

The McCormick Unsung Heroes Virtual Scholarship Awards honoring deserving student-athletes across all sports. A total of 100 high school seniors from 62 Baltimore area public, private, parochial and independent schools have been nominated. Two of the honorees – one male and one female – will receive the 2021 Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship, valued at $40,000 over four academic years. Two $7,500 scholarships and two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to students for their efforts on and off the field, for a total of $105,000 in scholarships given to deserving students at the virtual event.

The Unsung Heroes program recognizes unselfish student-athletes and honors those who substantially contribute to the success of their school without receiving acclaim. Originally established in 1940 by former McCormick & Company Chairman Charles P. McCormick Sr., the program is reflective of McCormick & Company's core belief in The Power of People.

The 2021 Unsung Heroes Award Honorees

Archbishop Curley High School

Timothy Sank

Archbishop Spalding High School

Quinton Young

Baltimore City College High School

Maya Radgman and Rashad Holloway

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

Tenea Robinson and Gregory Toliver

Benjamin Franklin at Masonville Cove High School

Kyia Williamson

Bryn Mawr School

Julia Brinker

Boys' Latin School of Maryland

Benjamin Mapp

Calvert Hall College High School

Liam Kammer

Carver Center for Arts & Technology

Kelsey Rowden and Lucas LaBuff

Carver Vo-Tech High School

Jatia Deal and Ryan Maultsby

Catholic High School of Baltimore

Jenna Borowy

Catonsville High School

Genevieve Manger and Richard Sears III

Chesapeake High School

Kayla Cabbagestalk and Aaron Baker

Concordia Preparatory School

Madison Hieber and Luke Nelson

Dulaney High School

Sophia Winner and Nicholas Schiefelbein

Dunbar High School

Kevyn Jones and Dolton Hunt

Dundalk High School

Gurkamal Kaur and Jorge Amador

Eastern Technical High School

Sydney Schulterbrandt and Osbourne Lawrence

Forest Park High School

Makayla Moore and Tyrin Long

Franklin High School

Eliana Palmer and Jamal Everette

Friends School of Baltimore

Isabel Paff and Gabriel Remch

Garrison Forest School

Jillian Alexander

Gilman School

Peter Heubeck

Hereford High School

Bella Cavallaro and Dustin Krotee

John Carroll School

May Berger and Jaiden Jakubowski

Kenwood High School

Haley Kuzma and Domernick Hollis

Lansdowne High School

Temiloluwa Oladipo and Pablo Lema

Loch Raven High School

Emma Gongon and Braden Berkey

Loyola Blakefield

Joshua Buck

Maryvale Preparatory School

Grace English

Mercy High School

Dasia McQueen

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech High School

Chanell DeVaughn and Jermaine Giliam

Milford Mill Academy

Steven Jackson

Mount de Sales Academy

Cate Manos

Mount Saint Joseph High School

James Thompson

New Era Academy

Sa'Miyah Gutrick and Darius Coles

New Town High School

Kirsten Bradford and Teon Dukes

Notre Dame Preparatory

Anna Melchionni

Oldfields School

Daylahni Jones

Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Elena Rodriguez and John Klacik

Overlea High School

Michelle Sobambo and Henry Friskey III

Owings Mills High School

Aureole Djoumejio

Parkville High School

Paige Holley and Owen Stettes

Patapsco High School

Melody Blahut and Nikolai Vukov

Patterson High School

Jade Recio and Kevin Jackson

Perry Hall High School

Ciarra Bockstie and Daniel Oyebola

Pikesville High School

Shannon Elover and Ben Matz

Randallstown High School

Roberta Adagbedu and Ellis Greene

Reginald F. Lewis High School

Quinn Wilkerson and Ky'Juan Levine

Roland Park Country School

Kayla Velez

Severn School

Aislinn Murray and William Oliver

Southwestern Multi Plex

Nicole Penn

Sparrows Point High School

Mackenzie Lookingland and Richard Davis

St. Mary's High School

Mary-Ann Leriche and Ty Folks

St. Paul's School

Danny VanDuzer

St. Paul's School for Girls

Renee Barczak

St. Timothy's School

Jada Johnson

The Reach! Partnership School

Ty'Candice Smith and Darren Cole

Towson High School

Nicole Poling and Noah Perkinson

Western High School

Janie Hughes

Western School of Technology & Env. Science

Bria Bradley and Chase Glenn

Woodlawn High School

Gia Jenkins and Makarios Oshegbo

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Corporate Communications:
Lori Robinson (410) 527-6004 or [email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Also from this source

McCormick Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend...

McCormick Reports Double Digit First Quarter Growth And Increases ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics