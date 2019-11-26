McCormick Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) today declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.57 to $0.62 per share on its common stocks, payable January 13, 2020 to shareholders of record December 31, 2019. This marks the 34th consecutive year that the Company has increased its quarterly dividend. At $0.62, the quarterly dividend is double the amount paid in 2012.

Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President & CEO, said "Our purpose-led, forward focus on growth, performance and people continues to drive differentiated results and build shareholder value. We remain committed to our long history of returning cash to shareholders and I am incredibly proud to announce another dividend increase."

McCormick has paid dividends each year since 1925.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

