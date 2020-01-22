McCormick Continues to Advance Sustainability and Responsibility Agenda - Releases 2019 Purpose-led Performance progress report

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today issued its 2019 Purpose-led Performance (PLP) Report, which highlights McCormick's efforts to help improve the health & wellbeing of people, build vibrant communities and make a positive impact on our planet. The company was also recently named the world's 22nd most Sustainable Company and No. 1 in the Food Products Industry for the 4th year in a row by the Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index.

The newly released report highlights significant progress against the Company's commitments to the advancement of Women and Ethnically Diverse Talent, improving health outcomes through Scientific Research and working with partners like IFC, USAID, CARE, WWF and NCBA CLUSA to increase farmer's skills, capacity, access to financial services, education, and nutrition and health. McCormick also announced the introduction of the first ever Herbs & Spice Sustainability Framework called Grown for Good – a new certification standard that includes quality and traceability requirements along with farmer and community resilience criteria.

The company also highlighted areas for improved performance including Greenhouse gas emissions and Water use. McCormick intends to achieve overall reductions in these areas by 2025 even with its larger size following the acquisition of Frank's and French's. Recently announced partnerships with Skipjack Solar to move to 100% Renewable energy for all facilities in Maryland and New Jersey by 2022 will significantly reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions. Water use reduction remains a top priority with facility specific plans being implemented beginning in 2020.

"Companies have a unique opportunity to make a tangible impact on the people and places they touch. McCormick's PLP agenda is how we ensure that our impact is a positive one," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick & Company.

Highlights from the 2019 report include:

Increased representation of women and ethnically diverse talent in leadership positions, including the Board of Directors

Supported the resilience of nearly 16,000 farmers across the globe with sustainable agricultural practices and partnerships

Significant progress towards sustainably sourcing the five iconic ingredients (Black Pepper, Red Pepper , Cinnamon, Oregano and Vanilla)

, Cinnamon, Oregano and Vanilla) Achieved 84% plastic packaging that can be reused, recycled, or repurposed

Significant increase in McCormick Science Institute citations which provide important research findings to the public on the health benefits of the culinary use of herbs & spices

Introduced a new sustainable sourcing framework, "Grown for Good" the first-of-its-kind for the Herb and Spice Industry

Solidified plans to power Maryland and New Jersey facilities with 100% renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

