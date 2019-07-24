McCormick® Flavor Forecast® Identifies the Latest in Flavor Trends for End-of-Summer Exploration: New Ways to "Refresh. Replenish. Rehydrate."

HUNT VALLEY, Md., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Inc.'s Flavor Forecast, which spotlights fresh flavor insights and inspiration from around the globe, today announced its latest trend, "Refresh. Replenish. Rehydrate.," which is all about exploring icy treats crafted with creative deliciousness. Seeking reprieve from both sun and spice, the Flavor Forecast team has been on the hunt for refreshing new ways to hydrate, replenish and beat the heat. Move over classic summertime coolers like lemonade and snow cones, it's time to try a grapefruit basil shaved ice mocktail, blackberry sweet potato ice pop, buttermilk masala chaas drink and frozen kaffir lime pie.

"Our latest Flavor Forecast trend reinvents traditional cooling treats to meet everyone's increased craving for bold flavor experiences," said McCormick Executive Chef Kevan Vetter. "A chili spiced watermelon rosé granita and a blueberry vanilla calamansi juice shaved ice are innovative ideas to meet growing online searches for mocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails."

The Flavor Forecast trend of "Refresh. Replenish. Rehydrate." zoned in on three focus areas:

Craft Cocktails on the Lighter Side: Give your craft cocktails the big chill and enjoy shaved ice drinks with all the flavor and experience, served up low or no-alcohol style. Bold, concentrated flavors from fresh fruit syrups, bitters, sours and spices guarantee they won't get diluted as the ice melts. Sip, slurp, spoon and repeat. Nourishing Treats: Indulge yourself with sweet and savory pops, slushies and mousse that spotlight the goodness of veggies with delectable taste from ingredients like mint, dill, ginger, cinnamon, blackberries and pineapple. They'll leave you feeling cooled, energized and ready for whatever the hot days bring your way. A New Creamy Cool: Move over milkshakes. There are some new creamy creations in town - inspired by subtropical regions, like India and Thailand . Meet the buttermilk masala chaas drink, frozen kaffir lime pie and mango lassi bites with coconut cream. Featuring both dairy and plant-based ingredients, they're the coolest delights around.

About Flavor Forecast

Since 2000, the McCormick® Flavor Forecast® has identified top trends and ingredients to discover the tastes of tomorrow. For 129 years, McCormick & Company has been guided by a passion for flavor. This passion drives our constant pursuit of what's next in flavor. Created by a global team of McCormick experts — including chefs, culinary professionals, trend trackers and food technologists — the Flavor Forecast inspires culinary exploration and innovation around the world. Visit FlavorForecast.com to learn more.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in flavor. With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

