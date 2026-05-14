McCormick Honors 2026 Unsung Heroes; Awards $105,000 in Total Scholarships to Student-Athletes

The in-person event held Monday, May 11 at the M&T Bank Exchange, located in downtown Baltimore's France-Merrick Performing Arts Center recognized Ms. Harrison and Mr. Ray from more than 100 student-athletes honored as Unsung Heroes for their commitment to unselfish team play. The full list of this year's McCormick Unsung Heroes nominees can be found HERE. McCormick is proud to recognize each of these student-athletes.

Four other students were recognized with additional scholarships at this year's Unsung Heroes event. Kate Cabrera from Loch Raven High School and Tavon Brown from Reginald F. Lewis High School were awarded $7,500 scholarships, while Bianca Crainiceanu from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Donte Harrison from Benjamin Franklin High School both received $5,000 scholarships. McCormick congratulates all of the 2026 Unsung Heroes.

During the ceremony, keynote speaker Justin Forsett, Former Baltimore Ravens Running Back; 9-Year NFL Pro Bowl Veteran; CEO & Co-Founder of Hustle Clean, shared his powerful "unsung hero" story. He spoke candidly about pushing through adversity and learning to navigate change with resilience, even in the face of repeated setbacks.

"Greatness grows best in the shadows," he said to the students as he reminded them to trust the process and remember that "there is greatness inside you."

Justin's remarks were followed by a Q&A session moderated by emcee Scott Garceau, sports radio personality and broadcaster.

Tempris Harrison is a senior middle-distance runner and Team Captain who found in track more than medals — she found confidence, resilience, and a second family. After navigating family challenges and changing schools, running became her anchor and a source of strength. Competing in the 400m, 800m, and relays, she consistently puts team success first, stepping into relays on short notice and mentoring younger athletes. Her quiet leadership, discipline, and selfless commitment embody the spirit of the McCormick Unsung Hero Award and the Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship.

Avery Ray exemplifies resilience, leadership, and service. Despite personal challenges preventing contact sports, he thrived in the Allied program, competing in soccer, bocce, and softball. A four-year leader and 2023 State Champion in bocce, he also volunteers as a football and basketball manager. Balancing a 4.2 GPA, part-time work, tutoring, and hosting a podcast, he consistently elevates his school community through dedication and selflessness.

The Unsung Heroes program recognizes unselfish student-athletes and honors those who substantially contribute to the success of their school without receiving acclaim. Originally established in 1940 by former McCormick & Company Chairman Charles P. McCormick Sr., the program is reflective of McCormick & Company's core belief in the Power of People.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision - To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor.

To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Global Communications:

Jill Marvin - [email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated