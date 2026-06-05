McCormick Releases 2025 Purpose-led Performance Report, Strengthening Business Resilience and Long-Term Value Through Measurable Progress Across Its Commitments

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today released its 2025 Purpose-led Performance (PLP) Report, demonstrating how sustainability investments are strengthening supply continuity, operational efficiency, and long-term growth. The report marks the completion of its 2025 commitments and highlights measurable progress across responsible sourcing, climate action, operational resilience, and employee wellbeing.

As McCormick completes its 2025 PLP goals, the Company continues to demonstrate leadership in the global flavor industry. Achieving 100% sustainably sourced volumes for its top five branded iconic ingredients enhances supply reliability and quality consistency, while investments in farming communities build resilience and secure long-term access to ingredients. At the same time, reducing environmental impact across its operations and value chain drive efficiency.

"In a year marked by continued change and global complexity, I am proud of the meaningful progress we have made in advancing our Purpose-led Performance commitments," said Brendan M. Foley, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of McCormick & Company. "Our teams have remained focused and resilient, strengthening how we operate while delivering lasting value for our people, communities, and the planet."

Since 1889, McCormick has grown from a small Baltimore spice company into the global leader in flavor, guided by its purpose to make life more flavorful and its vision to be the world's most trusted source of flavor. Sustainability is increasingly embedded into its strategy and operations, reinforcing accountability, protecting brand trust, and supporting long-term growth.

"As I've stepped into the role of Chief Sustainability Officer, I am proud to build on the strong foundation we have established," said Kathy Rostkowski, Chief Sustainability Officer. "We are closing out our 2025 PLP commitments with encouraging progress and a clear view of where to go next. We are demonstrating that trust is earned when sustainability is practiced, not promised."

Key highlights from McCormick's 2025 PLP Report include:

Achieved 100% sustainably sourced volumes for its top five branded iconic ingredients: black pepper, cinnamon, oregano, red pepper, and vanilla.

for its top five branded iconic ingredients: black pepper, cinnamon, oregano, red pepper, and vanilla. Positively impacted more than 57,000 farmers across 11 countries since 2017, strengthening livelihoods and resilience in key sourcing regions.

since 2017, strengthening livelihoods and resilience in key sourcing regions. Reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 40% and lowered Scope 3 emissions by 9% , reinforcing climate readiness and operational resilience.

and lowered Scope 3 emissions by , reinforcing climate readiness and operational resilience. Diverted 80% of facility waste from landfill across global operations.

from landfill across global operations. Advanced its Power of People commitment, with 96% of employees completing Individual Development Plans and 100% of employees having access to high-quality wellness programs globally.

Through the progress highlighted in the report, McCormick continues to align sustainability with its business strategy to help secure the future of flavor. Looking ahead, the Company will focus on areas where it can make the greatest impact: advancing climate readiness, strengthening farmer resilience, and delivering healthy and sustainable choices that drive long-term value creation.

To learn more, read McCormick's 2025 Purpose-led Performance Report or visit the Responsibility section of the Company's corporate website.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision - To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor.

To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Global Communications:

Jill Marvin – [email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated