McCourt Partners and HN Capital Partners Introduce Hi Line Square: A Landmark for the Dallas Design District

Transformative mixed-use project to set a new standard for design, hospitality and the urban experience in Dallas

Strategically positioned at the corner of Oak Lawn Avenue and the I-35E Freeway, Hi Line Square will feature a striking 17-story office tower offering 186,000 square feet of workspace complete with hospitality-inspired amenities including an inviting lounge and conference center connected to a 6,000-square-foot outdoor terrace with gathering and dining areas. The development will also feature a 30-story residential tower with 300 thoughtfully designed units including penthouses, townhomes, and Dallas' highest swimming pool offering breathtaking views of the city skyline. The ground and second floors will house 45,000 square feet of high-end retail and showroom space, complemented by diverse dining options, enhancing the vibrant energy of the Design District.

Designed by Perkins & Will , Hi Line Square combines the industrial charm of the Design District with modern design. The stepped towers feature terraces and a pedestrian-friendly plaza centered around a mature heirloom tree, creating an activated public realm that encourages community engagement. Vibrant retail spaces open onto the plaza, inviting foot traffic and fostering a lively atmosphere. Materials such as brick and concrete pay homage to the area's rich history, while glass and metal accents add a sleek, modern touch. With lush landscaping, direct access to the Trinity Strand Trail and The Loop Connector, and a strong focus on walkability, Hi Line Square sets itself apart as a dynamic, connected destination in Dallas.

"Hi Line Square is not just a development; it's a statement," said Jordan Lang, President at McCourt Partners. "This project captures the spirit of the Dallas Design District—a place where culture, commerce, and creativity collide. Our vision is to create a high-end destination that embodies local character while offering a globally inspired, bespoke atmosphere."

"We are passionate about the city of Dallas and the Design District. We initially formed the company to work on this neighborhood and this is a project that has been stewing in our heads for years. Adding density in a thoughtful, inclusive manner that incorporates the history, aesthetics, and legacy of the neighborhood has long been a guiding principle," said Vipin Nambiar, Founder and Managing Partner of HN Capital Partners. "We believe we are now announcing a transformative mixed-use development that achieves those objectives. A pedestrian-friendly environment that provides a unique destination for residents, workers, and visitors alike creates a canvas for the best in the world to come here."

With its prime location providing seamless connectivity to Victory Park, Uptown and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Hi Line Square is set to anchor the Design District as a focal point for the city's continued growth and evolution. Blending innovative architecture with environmental stewardship, this highly anticipated mixed-use development aims to set a new benchmark for thoughtful community integration, establishing a world-class destination that inspires collaboration creativity and a sense of belonging.

McCourt Partners and HN Capital Partners acquired a core piece of the Dallas Design District in 2022, encompassing over 40 acres and including nearly 800,000 square feet of leased showroom, retail and flexible office spaces. Construction for Hi Line Square is anticipated to begin in 2027, with completion targeted for 2030. For more information, please visit HiLineSquare.com.

About McCourt Partners

McCourt Partners is one of the most visionary and community-driven family-owned real estate development, investment and management companies in the world. With more than $1 billion of permanent capital, it has made significant investments in flagship projects in New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, London and Miami. McCourt Partners endeavors to build stronger communities through inclusive space, green technology, and resilient design. In addition to over 10 million square feet of assets planned, designed, financed or under development, the company was recently awarded development rights for a 28 million-square-foot site, adjacent to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation's campus in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.mccourtpartners.com.

About HN Partners

HN Capital Partners is a real estate investment and development firm specializing in mixed-use projects that create lasting value. We combine our expertise as operators, developers, and investors to identify strategic opportunities and bring them to life in a multidisciplinary way. Our design-oriented approach focuses on placemaking, creating dynamic communities that activate neighborhoods and attract residents and businesses. Backed by extensive research and a deep understanding of real estate cycles, we navigate market volatility to deliver exceptional results for our partners. Founded in 2017 by Vipin Nambiar, HN Capital Partners has a proven track record in hospitality assets, distressed real estate, and development, and is the steward of some of Dallas' most marquee assets, including the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, the W Dallas, and the Dallas Design District. Learn more: www.hncapitalpartners.com

