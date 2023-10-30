McCourt Partners Announces $1 Million Commitment to Complete Communities Fund

McCourt Partners

30 Oct, 2023

The developer's community-driven initiative sees continued investment in local programs across education, entrepreneurship, the arts and culture.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McCourt Partners announced today a $1 million commitment to its newly-formed Complete Communities fund. Awarded through grants and contributions to local organizations, Complete Communities invests in programs that make a meaningful impact to a neighborhood's economic, social and environmental well-being. The funding announcement is an expansion of McCourt Partners' Complete Communities approach, a community-driven philosophy reflected across the real estate development, investment and management company's varied portfolio of projects.

Through its robust pipeline of development projects around the world, McCourt Partners has been building a new model of enterprise that maximizes value by integrating financial results and social impact. A driving force behind this philosophy, Complete Communities ensures each project leads with purpose through continued investment back into the community in partnership with local residents, leaders and organizations.

"Establishing Complete Communities is the natural next step to extending the McCourt family's longstanding legacy and commitment to giving back," said Jordan K. Lang, President of McCourt Partners. "Our approach to development is rooted in a vision of holistic investment that goes beyond the buildings we build. We invest in and partner with organizations that create a healthy social fabric and empower its neighbors, ensuring enduring value for the surrounding community and our projects alike."

In its inaugural year, Complete Communities has supported initiatives focused on education, entrepreneurship, sustainability and arts and culture, including:

  • Chinatown Service Center (CSC) Small Business Program – In August 2023, McCourt Partners awarded a landmark grant to CSC that allowed the nonprofit organization to establish dedicated resources for its small business assistance program. With increased capacity, CSC was able to help nurture and grow the small business economy in Los Angeles' historic Chinatown through access to training programs, networking opportunities, marketing support and multilingual services.
  • Community Cares – A large part of Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation (HCCF) programming, Community Cares events held throughout the year help supports public projects that benefit the greater Henderson area, giving McCourt an opportunities to engage directly with the local non-profit community.
  • Friends of the High Line – McCourt Partners is an active supporter of Friends of the High Line, a nonprofit organization and public park devoted to reimagining the role public spaces have in creating connected, healthy neighborhoods and cities. It is the only public park in New York City with a dedicated multimedia contemporary art program, available 365 days a year—all for free.

Inaugural grant recipient, Peter Ng, CEO of CSC added, "Through McCourt Partners' generous commitment, we were able to dedicate resources to help support some of the beloved generational businesses in Chinatown. Their contribution will go a long way in helping us work more meaningfully with each business in our neighborhood, bringing us closer to a thriving Chinatown."

"As developers we are committed to being good neighbors and integrating into the local ecosystem," said Jennifer Rivera, Senior Vice President of External Affairs. "For neighborhoods to thrive, it is critical to approach development through the lens of creating Complete Communities."

About McCourt Partners
McCourt Partners is one of the most visionary and community-driven family-owned real estate development, investment and management companies in the world. It has made significant investments in flagship projects in New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, London and Miami. McCourt Partners endeavors to build stronger communities through inclusive space, green technology, and resilient design. For more information, visit http://www.mccourtpartners.com.

