McCrary Institute Releases Presidential Transition Task Force Report on Cybersecurity Policy Amidst Rising Cyber Threats

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Auburn University's McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security and the Cyberspace Solarium Commission 2.0 released a timely report entitled "Securing America's Digital Future: A Bipartisan Cybersecurity Roadmap for the Next Administration." The report includes dozens of recommendations for improving the cybersecurity of the United States, based on input from the task force's subject matter experts. To develop the report, the task force consisted of thought leaders in the field of cyber policy, including industry experts and former federal officials.

"With the release of this important report, we are offering the next administration a set of sound policy recommendations to further improve national security in the face of growing cybersecurity threats," said Frank Cilluffo, director of the McCrary Institute. "Thanks to the tireless efforts of our distinguished panel of experts, these recommendations come at a critical time in the cyber policy arena, and we look forward to engaging the next administration to advance these proposals."

Mark Montgomery, Executive Director of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission 2.0 added, "The cyber threats to U.S. critical infrastructure emanating from both state and non-state adversaries continues to evolve and grow, and so must our policy approach to mitigating them. I am pleased that this impressive cohort of subject matter experts came together with actionable recommendations to address some of the most pressing policy questions facing government and industry today."

The task force recommendations include calls to harmonize a cumbersome regulatory landscape; improve coordination across federal agencies; provide exercised playbooks for stakeholders to prepare for and respond to cyber attacks; develop a process for labeling state sponsors of cybercrime; develop a system for critical asset identification; establish standards for cloud, IT, and OT security; improve cyber workforce development and retention; and resource key organizations more effectively, among many others. Irrespective of the outcome of the upcoming presidential election, these task force recommendations will provide a framework for the incoming administration to engage in important policy efforts and improve the security of U.S. critical infrastructure.

The McCrary Institute, based at Auburn University with additional centers in Washington, D.C., and Huntsville, seeks practical solutions to pressing challenges in the areas of cyber and critical infrastructure security. Through its three hubs, the institute offers end-to-end capability — policy, research and education — on all things cyber-related.

