McCune Law Group Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Ford Motor Company Over Alleged Seatbelt Safety Issues in 2011-2019 Ford Explorers

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Law Group (MLG), a national law firm specializing in Consumer Litigation, Class Actions, and Product Liability, along with partner firm Fieger, Fieger, Kenney & Harrington, P.C., has filed a class action lawsuit against Ford Motor Company. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of current and former owners of model year 2011-2019 Ford Explorer vehicles equipped with second row inflatable seatbelts.

The complaint, filed by lead attorney Todd A. Walburg of MLG, on behalf of plaintiff Jeffrey Terrell and all others similarly situated, alleges that Ford failed to disclose issues with the seatbelt system in the second row of the Class Vehicles. According to the complaint, Ford first introduced inflatable seatbelts in the second row outboard seats of these vehicles in 2011. The lawsuit alleges that the latching system causes the seatbelts to come undone and release unintentionally, or to become stuck closed, and triggers an airbag warning light on the dashboard, indicating that the vehicle's airbags are non-operational. The complaint states that the failure of the seatbelt system exposes occupants to an increased risk of accident, injury, or death.

The complaint further alleges that Ford has been aware of the seatbelt issues through numerous complaints it has received, information from dealers, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration complaints, and its own internal records, including pre-sale testing. According to the lawsuit, Ford has refused to repair the Class Vehicles when they display symptoms consistent with these issues, instead recommending costly repairs that the vehicle owner must pay for out-of-pocket, even when vehicles were in the warranty period.

According to the complaint, had Plaintiff and other Class Members known of these issues at the time of purchase, they would not have bought the Class Vehicles, or would have paid substantially less for them. The lawsuit seeks compensation on behalf of affected Ford Explorer owners.

MLG encourages anyone with relevant information or individuals who have experienced similar issues with their 2011-2019 Ford Explorer seatbelts to come forward. The firm is dedicated to defending consumer rights and holding automakers accountable.

To obtain comments regarding this case matter or for more information, please contact McCune Law Group's Public Relations department at [email protected] or call (855) 971-1146.

