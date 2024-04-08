McCune Law Group Files Employee Rights Lawsuit Against Amazon

Lawsuit Alleges Unfair Treatment and Pay of Amazon Warehouse Workers

ONTARIO, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the course of decades, Amazon has grown into a household name worldwide. From humble beginnings as a music, video, and book seller, Amazon experienced a meteoric rise in the realm of ecommerce. Yet, this rise could not have happened without the hard work of Amazon employees around the world. National employment rights and class action law firm McCune Law Group (MLG) has filed a lawsuit against Amazon alleging it unlawfully misclassified its warehouse managers as exempt from overtime resulting in a failure to pay its warehouse managers time-and-a-half for overtime hours worked.

Amazon has come under fire in recent years over claims of unfair or unlawful employee work environments and allegedly draconian employee policies surrounding delivery metrics, breaks, and restroom visits. Despite the demanding nature of and the long hours worked by those employed as warehouse managers, Amazon's misclassification has resulted in an alleged failure to compensate warehouse managers fairly. The lawsuit further alleges that Amazon failed to provide mandated meal and rest breaks, accurate wage statements, and minimum wage compensation to warehouse managers. MLG asserts that the duties performed by warehouse managers do not meet the criteria for exemption from overtime compensation, as they primarily involve labor-intensive tasks without significant managerial discretion.

A recent national study conducted by the University of Illinois Chicago's Center for Urban Economic Development revealed alarming statistics regarding workplace conditions at Amazon. The study found that a significant portion of Amazon warehouse workers reported taking unpaid time off to recover from work-related injuries and exhaustion. Workplace safety regulators have also raised concerns about employee monitoring and discipline practices contributing to musculoskeletal disorders suffered by Amazon workers. "As advocates for workers' rights, it is imperative that we hold companies like Amazon accountable for their treatment of employees." MLG Partner and Lead Attorney on this case Michele M. Vercoski states, "This lawsuit seeks to rectify this cruel treatment of workers and ensure they receive the fair compensation and treatment they deserve under the law."

McCune Law Group is committed to fighting for the rights of workers and holding employers accountable for violations of labor laws. The firm seeks to ensure that Amazon warehouse managers receive fair compensation for their hard work and dedication. The firm encourages any workers who have endured similar conditions at Amazon or other corporations to reach out here.

To obtain comments from Michele Vercoski regarding this case matter, contact McCune Law Group's Public Relations department at [email protected]

About McCune Law Group: MLG has supported consumer rights and fights for justice for more than 30 years. With offices throughout Southern California in Ontario, Redlands, Irvine, Palm Desert, and Beaumont, MLG has proudly risen to prominence as one of the largest and most successful consumer advocacy law firms in Southern California. MLG also boasts a national presence in the Midwest, Southwest, and East Coast, specializing in practices ranging from product liability and personal injury to civil rights and financial services. MLG's long history of success has resulted in more than $1 billion recovered for clients and an unbeatable team of inventive, innovative, and experienced attorneys. Visit mccunewright.com to learn more.

SOURCE McCune Law Group, McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt, APC