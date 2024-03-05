McDanel Advanced Material Technologies Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of Rayotek Scientific

BEAVER FALLS, Pa., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDanel Advanced Material Technologies ("McDanel"), an Artemis company, today announced the acquisition of Rayotek Scientific ("Rayotek").

Founded in 1992, Rayotek is a specialty Advanced Materials manufacturer of high-performing optical window and mirror systems for the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Semiconductor industries. From research-to-design and prototype-to-test, Rayotek specializes in a variety of sapphire, glass, and related Advanced Materials to manufacture products that enable best-in-class performance in harsh operating environments. For over 30 years, Rayotek has closely partnered with its customers to help consult, engineer, and solve for their most mission-critical performance requirements.

The acquisition of Rayotek expands McDanel's technology portfolio of advanced material offerings and manufacturing capabilities. Together, the combined organization will use its consolidated material science expertise to better meet customer needs. In direct service and commitment to the company's customers, employees, and community, Rayotek will continue to operate from its existing headquarters in San Diego, California.

"We are very excited to be partnering with the Rayotek Team," said Michael Ingram, President and Chief Operating Officer of McDanel. "Our organizations complement each other in a variety of ways. From shared core values, customer-driven approach, and passion for solving complex material science challenges - we are excited about Rayotek's bright future and look forward to building upon the strengths of a combined organization and team."

Artemis, having acquired McDanel in 2022, worked hand and hand with the senior leadership team to develop and implement a strategic plan that prioritizes customers, technology, and people. The entire team is excited to welcome Rayotek into the McDanel family with a deep appreciation for the opportunity to continue the legacy of Rayotek, built by William Raggio, Jessica Yadley, and their team.

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as legal counsel to McDanel.

About Rayotek Scientific:

Rayotek Scientific is a specialty Advanced Materials manufacturer of sapphire, glass, and fused silica windows, mirrors, and other optical systems. Rayotek's portfolio holds a variety of high-tech materials that enable best-in-class performance required to operate in the harshest of conditions and meet the world's most mission-critical applications. Industries the firm serves include Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Semiconductor. For more information on Rayotek, please visit: https://www.rayotek.com/

About McDanel:

McDanel Advanced Material Technologies is a leader in developing and manufacturing high-performance proprietary Advanced Material technical solutions for mission-critical applications across Aerospace, Defense, Medical, Semiconductor, and other Diversified Industrial end-markets. McDanel holds a broad portfolio of high-purity materials and a range of machining and R&D capabilities to provide highly engineered Advanced Materials designed to perform under tight specifications and withstand extreme environments. For more information on McDanel, please visit: https://mcdanelceramics.com/

About Artemis:

Artemis is an industry-specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies whose people and products enable a healthier, safer, and more connected world. For more information on Artemis, please visit: https://www.artemislp.com/

SOURCE Artemis Capital Partners