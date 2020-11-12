McDelivery with DoorDash Offers $0 Delivery Fee and the Chance for 50 Fans to Win Free McDonald's Cheeseburgers for a Year if a "50 Burger" Occurs

That's right, folks. When a team puts up a "50 Burger" on game day – aka scoring 50 or more points in one game – it delivers the action and standing ovation that makes sports, well, FUN. And because they don't happen often, we're down to celebrate big time if it does.

All you have to do is tune in from November 12-23. If a 50 Burger occurs in a pro football game, 50 fans who tweet the final score after the clock hits 00:00 to @McDonalds & @DoorDash will each win McDelivery Cheeseburgers (or cash equivalent) for a year! Valid for the first 50 Burger only and must tag #McDelivery and #Sweepstakes.*

Even better, all fans can enjoy a $0 Delivery Fee on orders of $20 or more while you're glued to the TV – because can you imagine missing the 50 Burger while you're out picking up food? Fire up the DoorDash app from November 13-15 and 20-22,** enter promo code NIGHTIN and order all the noms you need to cover your spread.

And trust us, we're cheering for a 50 Burger as much as you are. If we reach November 23rd without any teams dropping a 50 Burger, just stay tuned. You never know when there will be a Hail Mary…

For more information on the sweepstakes and how to enter, visit http://playatmcd.com/mcdeliverysweeps .

*No Purchase Necessary To Enter/Win A Prize. A Purchase Will Not Improve Chances of Winning. McDelivery 50 Burger Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") begins 11/12/2020 at 9:00:00 a.m. ET, ends 11/24/2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Open only to residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are eighteen years of age or older. Limit 1 entry per participant. Subject to Official Rules including entry requirements/restrictions and Second Chance Sweepstakes. Void where prohibited. Fifty prizes available, total ARV: $36,000. Odds of winning determined by number of entries received. Sponsor: McDonald's USA, LLC, 110 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607-2101.

**$0 Delivery Fee promotion is live on the DoorDash app from Nov 13 – 15 and 20 – 22. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $20, excluding taxes and fees. Limit one per person. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Prices may be higher than at restaurants. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use code NIGHTIN to redeem. Valid in US on weekends through 11/22/20. Terms: drd.sh/qnAXuU

Media Contact: Morgan O'Marra, Corporate Communications, morgan.o'[email protected]

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC