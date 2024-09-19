HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott and BW Offshore have entered into a collaboration to advance the technical and commercial viability of offshore blue ammonia production. This strategic partnership aims to enable a viable pathway for offshore blue ammonia production, contributing to the global transition to low-carbon energy sources, and reinforcing both companies' commitment to sustainable energy practices.

McDermott and BW Offshore announce collaboration to enable offshore blue ammonia production.

The collaboration will leverage the combined expertise of McDermott and BW Offshore to advance the development of low carbon ammonia production aboard a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility. FPSOs have the potential to unlock multiple benefits for ammonia production, including advantages in environmental, health and safety, schedule certainty, and competitive levelized costs of ammonia.

BW Offshore will contribute its leading expertise in FPSO solutions and apply an innovative approach to offshore production facilities. Its commitment to advancing the energy transition through sustainable technologies makes it an ideal partner for this project.

McDermott brings extensive experience in engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) across the energy sector and will contribute its deep technical knowledge and project execution capabilities and leverage its global fabrication assets and modularized solutions.

"This is a unique collaboration that makes important strides to progress the energy transition by advancing a viable pathway for offshore blue ammonia production," said Vaseem Khan, Senior Vice President, Global Operations at McDermott. "Our offshore module design and fabrication capabilities and low carbon process expertise fits perfectly with BW Offshore's FPSO know-how, and we are aligned in our commitment to developing sustainable energy and progressing the energy transition."

"Harnessing McDermott's one hundred years of offshore expertise and relationships with leading technology providers, as well as BW Offshore's leading FPSO technology, we aim to advance offshore blue ammonia production. This collaboration with McDermott underscores our mutual commitment to sustainable energy solutions," said Fredrik Savio, Business Unit Manager, New Ventures and Technology at BW Offshore.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 35,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

About BW Offshore

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions to progress the future of energy, and has a fleet of three operating FPSOs and one in construction. The company's goal is to build on four decades of offshore operations and project execution to create tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving global markets. In addition to its core business, BW Offshore is actively developing innovative floating production concepts to address the challenges of the energy transition. For more information visit www.bwoffshore.com

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the expected benefits of the collaboration discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

