McDermott and Chiyoda Complete Construction and Commissioning of Golden Pass LNG Train 1

HOUSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott, together with its joint venture partner Chiyoda International Corporation (CIC), has substantially completed construction and commissioning of Train 1 of the Golden Pass LNG Project in Sabine Pass, Texas. Subsequently, Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC led start-up operations and have achieved first LNG on Train 1, a landmark achievement in the delivery of one of North America's most significant LNG developments.

Reaching first LNG represents a major step forward in the project lifecycle, reflecting the culmination of years of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning.

"This is a defining moment for the Golden Pass LNG Project and a significant achievement for McDermott, our partner Chiyoda and Golden Pass LNG," said Michael McKelvy, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board for McDermott. "Reaching first LNG demonstrates the strength of our execution capabilities, the resilience of our teams and our ability to safely deliver complex LNG infrastructure that supports global energy needs."

McDermott serves as the lead partner of the joint venture responsible for the delivery of three LNG trains. Following first LNG on Train 1, McDermott and Chiyoda will continue to work on the Golden Pass LNG Project as construction and commissioning work on Trains 2 and 3 continues.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 30 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

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SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd