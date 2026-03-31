McDermott Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

Lower‑carbon infrastructure solutions and responsible project execution drive progress

HOUSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott today published its 2025 Sustainability Report, reporting measurable progress in emissions reduction, lower‑carbon infrastructure delivery, responsible business practices, and safe and sustainable operations. The company expanded ISO 50001 energy management certification, increased renewable electricity use, enhanced safety programs and embedded new sustainability tools and processes across project execution.

The 2025 report focuses on issues most material to our clients and stakeholders. To reinforce transparency and data integrity, McDermott obtained voluntary limited assurance from Ernst and Young LLP (EY) on Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

"Our disciplined execution and innovation drove meaningful progress in 2025," said Michael McKelvy, McDermott's Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board. "We delivered complex, lower‑carbon energy infrastructure with industry‑leading safety while partnering with customers to meet their performance and sustainability objectives. This demonstrates what is possible when we partner with customers and align our priorities."

"Our strengthened systems, controls and third‑party assurance reinforce the integrity of our data," said Rachel Clingman, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. "This foundation enhances our ability to provide customers with reliable, decision‑useful insights that support energy efficiency, emissions management and lifecycle‑based project choices."

2025 highlights include:

Industry ‑ Leading Safety: Total Recordable Incident Rate of 0.09, outperforming industry averages.

Total Recordable Incident Rate of 0.09, outperforming industry averages. Renewable Energy: 92% of grid electricity demand sourced from renewables.

92% of grid electricity demand sourced from renewables. Carbon Reduction and Energy Efficiency: 20% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions versus 2020 baseline.

20% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions versus 2020 baseline. Energy Efficiency: ISO 50001 certification for three marine vessels and continued certification across major fabrication yards.

ISO 50001 certification for three marine vessels and continued certification across major fabrication yards. Data-Driven Circularity: ISO 59020‑assured circularity calculator providing lifecycle-based assessments to support customer and project decision-making.

ISO 59020‑assured circularity calculator providing lifecycle-based assessments to support customer and project decision-making. Lower-Carbon Infrastructure: Progress on sustainable aviation fuel facilities in North America and Europe, a first‑of‑its‑kind green steel project in Europe, and high‑voltage direct current infrastructure supporting offshore wind capacity expansion.

Progress on sustainable aviation fuel facilities in North America and Europe, a first‑of‑its‑kind green steel project in Europe, and high‑voltage direct current infrastructure supporting offshore wind capacity expansion. People‑First Progress: Doubled participation in internal training and talent development programs; recognized by the Ugandan government for social performance leadership for the third consecutive year.

This report was prepared in accordance with international frameworks and best practices, including the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association, International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, Task Force on Climate‑Related Financial Disclosures, American Petroleum Institute, European Sustainability Reporting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards. It is available to read and download on the company's website Sustainability Goals & Reporting | McDermott.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 30 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies, and uncertainties that may impact McDermott's actual results of operations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders, and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders and other creditors of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. This communication reflects management's views as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts:

Global Media Relations

Reba Reid

+1 281 588 5636

[email protected]

SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd