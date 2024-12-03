McDermott Announces Results of Special General Meeting of Members

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd (the "Company") today announced the final voting results of its Special General Meeting of Members held virtually on Monday, December 2, 2024.

At the meeting, Members approved an increase in the authorized share capital of the Company from $2,400,000 to $12,100,000. In addition, Members approved the consolidation of the entire issued Class A Ordinary Shares in the share capital of the Company at a ratio not less than 25-to-1 and not greater than 250-to-1, with the exact ratio to be set within that range at the discretion of the Board. Finally, Members approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Bye-Laws to increase the par value of the Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares to an amount per share proportional to the corresponding consolidation of the share capital of the Company.

With approximately 76% of the outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting, each proposal received votes in favor representing at least 93% of the shares present, indicating strong support for the proposals, which are related to the previously announced redemption and exchange of the Company's Series A Preference Shares into Class A Ordinary Shares (the "Preference Share Transaction") and subsequent share consolidation.

SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd