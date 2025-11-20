McDermott Executes Contract Amendment for Golden Pass LNG Trains 2 and 3

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott and its joint venture partner Chiyoda International Corporation (CIC) have signed a contract amendment with Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC (GPLNG) for the completion of Trains 2 and 3 of the Golden Pass LNG Project in Sabine Pass, Texas.

This contract amendment follows the amendment signed in November 2024 for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of Train 1. In June 2025, McDermott, Chiyoda and Golden Pass LNG agreed on binding terms covering key aspects of the remaining scope of Trains 2 and 3. Under the amended agreement, McDermott will continue to act as the lead partner of the joint venture constructing the three approximately 6.0 million ton per annum (MTPA) LNG trains.

This amendment confirms the continued collaboration between the parties to deliver the project safely and efficiently.

"We remain committed to working closely with Golden Pass LNG and Chiyoda to complete this important energy infrastructure project," said Michael McKelvy, President and Chief Executive Officer of McDermott. "We look forward to continuing to apply our expertise, capabilities and best practices on Trains 2 and 3, and providing employment and development opportunities for the local community."

At peak, the project will employ approximately 9,000 people during the construction phase and over 300 people once operational.

