McDermott Awarded EPCI Contract for Al Nasr Field Development Project

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has been awarded a major* contract by ADNOC for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for the Nasr-115 Expansion Project, located approximately 130 kilometers (81 miles) northwest of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Nasr-115 Expansion Project is a critical component of the overall Nasr Phase II Full Field Development project expected to increase oil production capacity to 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2027. Under the contract scope, McDermott will provide comprehensive EPCI services for two topside structures, one new manifold tower, one jacket, one bridge and all associated pipelines, cables and brownfield modifications.

"McDermott shares ADNOC's commitment to increase offshore production capacity and will do its part with safe, efficient delivery of the Nasr-115 Expansion Project to the highest quality standards," said Mike Sutherland, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East. "Our decades-long track record of delivering innovative, comprehensive solutions across complex offshore developments supports ADNOC's vision for sustainable energy growth and to meet its capacity goals as part of the P5 project."

"This award underscores McDermott's position as a trusted partner in executing large-scale energy infrastructure projects in the region. We are proud to further support development of the UAE's energy sector in a safe and sustainable manner," added Angela De Vincentis, McDermott's Vice President of Operations, Offshore Middle East.

*McDermott defines a major contract as between USD $750 million and USD $1000 million.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 30 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the expected scope, execution and value of the project discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts:

Global Media Relations

Reba Reid

+1 281 588 5636

[email protected]

SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd