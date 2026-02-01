McDermott Secures Landmark Definition Engineering Contract for Qatar's First Major Offshore Decommissioning Project

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has been awarded a decommissioning definition engineering contract by QatarEnergy for the State of Qatar's inaugural offshore decommissioning initiative.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will develop a comprehensive technical and commercial framework and conduct detailed techno-economic studies to ensure the safe and systematic retirement and removal of 27 aging offshore platforms. This encompasses all associated subsea infrastructure—including subsea cables and pipelines—located in the Al-Karkara, Idd El-Shargi and Maydan Mahzam fields. Leveraging its deep knowledge of these assets and global expertise in strategic offshore decommissioning, McDermott will deliver a solution that prioritizes safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility.

"As the first decommissioning project of its kind in the country, and given the scale of assets to be retired, this award represents a significant milestone and an exciting new chapter for McDermott, QatarEnergy and the State of Qatar," said Mike Sutherland, McDermott Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East. "We are uniquely positioned to deliver a landmark framework that will set new industry benchmarks and establish best-in-class standards for future decommissioning efforts in the region and beyond."

"McDermott has installed the majority of Qatar's offshore assets," added Neil Gunnion, Qatar Country Head and Vice President, Operations. "We are proud to apply decades of experience to continue delivering innovative, lifecycle-focused energy solutions through our long-standing, trusted partnership with QatarEnergy."

McDermott's world-class engineering expertise, combined with its deep understanding of the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) phases, ensures a seamless transition from decommissioning definition engineering to execution. By prioritizing safety at every stage and developing environmentally responsible removal strategies tailored to the complexities of offshore operations, McDermott minimizes operational risk while advancing sustainable project delivery.

Definition engineering will commence immediately and be led from McDermott's office in Doha.

