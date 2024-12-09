McDermott Completes CB&I Divestment to Consortium of Investors led by Mason Capital Management

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd (McDermott) today announced it has completed the sale of its CB&I storage business (CB&I) to a consortium of financial investors led by Mason Capital Management. Under the terms of the agreement announced October 7, 2024, McDermott will receive $475 million of proceeds before taxes and transaction expenses.

"This transaction achieves a strategic goal set in motion last year and fully completes the separation of CB&I from McDermott," said Michael McKelvy, President and Chief Executive Officer of McDermott. "We will always have a shared history and know they will continue to lead the storage business under their new ownership."

Pursuant to the terms of McDermott's credit agreement, proceeds from the sale will be used to repay CB&I's existing term loan, cash collateralize certain McDermott letters of credit, and reduce an existing McDermott term loan.

CB&I has a global footprint and is a leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. It became part of McDermott in 2018 when the two companies combined. In 2023, McDermott completed actions to strengthen the storage business, including providing a dedicated capital structure.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction to McDermott. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to McDermott. Citi is acting as exclusive Financial Advisor to Mason. Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP is serving as legal counsel to Mason Capital Management.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to decommissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

About Mason Capital Management LLC

Mason Capital Management LLC is an absolute return focused investment firm that combines deep fundamental analysis with a hard catalyst. Founded in July 2000 by Ken Garschina and Mike Martino, Mason's strategies range from event-driven investing to corporate carve-outs and control acquisitions.

About CB&I

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks, and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 135+ year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. CB&I is owned by a consortium of financial investors led by Mason Capital Management. To learn more, visit www.cbi.com.

