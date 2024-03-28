McDermott Reaches Mechanical Completion on Pioneering Biosurfactants Project

HOUSTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott today announced mechanical completion of a pioneering industrial-scale biosurfactant plant for Evonik. Less than two years from contract award, Evonik has achieved initial production of Rhamnolipids, a bacterial surfactant with the potential to fundamentally transform cleaning products and significantly reduce their environmental impact.

The project positions Evonik, a specialty chemicals company, as a pioneer of high-quality, sustainable biosurfactants on a commercial scale.

The scope of the contract included engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services for a new biosurfactant plant. The engineering and procurement services were executed from McDermott's office in Brno, Czech Republic, and the construction management was performed at Evonik's site in Slovakia.

"This is an incredible achievement, completed in a short space of time, thanks to the enduring commitment of our team and their seamless collaboration with Evonik," said Rob Shaul, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Low Carbon Solutions. "The high-performance Rhamnolipids significantly advance the growing biosurfactant market and are setting a precedent as part of a broader sustainable chemicals revolution, bringing sustainable cleaning and personal care products to market faster."

McDermott was selected to partner with Evonik on the pioneering biosurfactants project in 2021.

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world.

