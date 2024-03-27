McDermott Awarded Offshore Contract from PTTEP

HOUSTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has been awarded a sizeable* offshore transportation, installation and commissioning contract from PTTEP Sabah Oil Limited (PTTEP) for the Kikeh subsea gas lift project, located 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of the island of Labuan, offshore Sabah in East Malaysia.

Under the scope of the contract, McDermott will remove the existing flexible gas lift riser and perform the installation and commissioning of a new dynamic riser section and flowline comprised of two thermoplastic composite pipe jumpers. This will enable gas delivery to a subsea production system tied back to the Kikeh floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

"McDermott is uniquely positioned to deliver this project, having performed the installation of subsea infrastructure in the Kikeh field between 2011 and 2012, and again in 2014, in the nearby Siakap North-Petai field," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. "We pioneered reel-lay installation for pipe-in-pipe production and water injection flowlines in the region, underscoring our commitment to engineering innovation. Returning to the Kikeh field not only reaffirms our expertise, but also presents another opportunity to deliver exceptional results through our unmatched experience in offshore transportation, subsea installations, and commissioning."

Project management and engineering will be executed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with support from other McDermott offices.

Operated by PTTEP on behalf of partner Petronas Carigali and PT Pertamina Malaysia Exploration Production, the Kikeh field has been producing from the existing Kikeh FPSO since 2007. The Kikeh FPSO is the first and largest deepwater FPSO in Malaysia.

*McDermott defines a sizeable contract as between USD $1 million and USD $50 million.

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

