McDermott Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott announces the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, which details the company's progress in advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments during its centennial year. McDermott remains dedicated to helping customers develop cleaner and more efficient pathways to produce and deliver the world's energy. The company's focus on project excellence, responsible business, and supporting the transition to a lower carbon future is evident throughout the report.

"Our resilience over 100 years is demonstrated by our ability to respond to continual change and adapt for future growth," said Michael McKelvy, McDermott's President and CEO. "Through our time-tested engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) capabilities, we continue to safely and sustainably deliver the energy infrastructure needed to meet global demand."

The report highlights the company's industry-leading safety performance, expanded adoption of renewable energy, onsite solar power generation, and digital technologies – all of which enhance operational efficiencies across the business. McDermott also advanced low-carbon projects in offshore wind generation and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production to help address the challenge of scaling up production while minimizing environmental impact. The company partnered with various organizations to explore low-carbon pathways, including scaling of hydrogen production and carbon capture utilization and storage. The company's local content programs—which develop skills and business acumen to support social, economic, and institutional growth—have had a positive impact in host countries and received national recognition in Uganda.

"These achievements would not be possible without our dedicated employees, whose diverse talents, discipline, and know-how drive our business forward," said Rachel Clingman, McDermott's Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Governance. "Together, we remain customer-focused, leveraging our integrated EPCI capabilities, and using our customer's ESG goals as a compass in delivering innovative projects."

The report was prepared in accordance with international frameworks and best practices, including the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association, International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, and American Petroleum Institute. It is available to read and download on the company's website.

