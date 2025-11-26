McDermott Safely Completes FaS Project for Sarawak Shell Berhad

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott announces the safe and successful completion of offshore transportation and installation of subsea infrastructure for the FaS pipelay and heavy lift project. The project includes the F22, F27 and Selasih fields off the coast of Sarawak in East Malaysia.

Awarded in 2023 by Sarawak Shell Berhad, the project scope included the transportation and installation of two pipeline segments, one section of flexible pipelay, pre-commissioning services for all infield pipelines, and the structural installation of three jackets and topsides.

"This project demonstrates the strength of our long-standing relationship with Shell and our ability to deliver complex projects safely and efficiently," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. "It also highlights the depth of talent in our Kuala Lumpur office, which continues to play a leading role in delivering complex offshore projects for Malaysia and beyond."

McDermott deployed its DLV2000 heavy lift and pipelay vessel for the project, underscoring its strategic relevance for offshore work in Asia. The project recorded more than one million safe work hours – a milestone that reflects McDermott's safety-first culture and strong collaboration with Shell and its project partners.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 30 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

