McDermott Selected by Abraxas Power for Canada's First Commercial Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Production Facility

HOUSTON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has been awarded an Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) agreement from Abraxas Power Corporation for the Exploits Valley Renewable Energy Corporation (EVREC) project located in Central Newfoundland.

The project represents Canada's first commercial green hydrogen and ammonia production facility and will include the development of up to 530-turbine wind farm with the ability to generate 3.5 gigawatt (GW) of electricity and 150 megawatt (MW) solar photo voltaic (PV). The facility will have the capacity to produce 165kta of hydrogen and 5000 metric tons per day of ammonia.

"The agreement is testament to McDermott's industry-leading delivery and installation expertise, and the breadth of our capabilities across the energy transition," said Rob Shaul, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Low Carbon Solutions. "Our century of experience, from concept to completion, and integrated delivery model, means we can offer Abraxas a repeatable modular implementation solution that is expected to drive cost savings, reduce risk and provide quality assurance."

Under the scope of the agreement, McDermott will provide front-end engineering design (FEED), engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) execution planning services, and open book EPC cost estimate for the hydrogen production, ammonia processing, and product storage portion of the project.

The work will be led from McDermott's Houston office with support from its Gurgaon office in India.

