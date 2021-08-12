McDermott's CB&I Storage Solutions Completes Conceptual Design for World's Largest Liquid Hydrogen Sphere

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced that its CB&I Storage Solutions business has completed the design of a 40,000 cubic meter liquid hydrogen sphere as part of a study awarded by a leading natural gas producer earlier this year.

"Viable storage solutions play a critical role in supporting a large-scale hydrogen economy," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President, CB&I Storage Solutions. "This study confirms the feasibility of scaling up liquid hydrogen solutions beyond what was previously thought possible and positions us to better serve our customers in this growing industry."

The conceptual design for a double-wall liquid hydrogen sphere with a storage capacity of 40,000 cubic meters is approximately eight times larger than the world's largest liquid hydrogen sphere currently under construction by CB&I Storage Solutions for NASA.

"This study is just the beginning of achieving what's possible for liquid hydrogen storage," said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We believe our engineering expertise will make a real, tangible difference in realizing the energy transition."

About CB&I Storage Solutions

CB&I Storage Solutions is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. With more than 59,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I Storage Solutions has the global expertise and strategically-located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. To learn more, visit www.cbistorage.com.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

