McDermott's DB32, DB50 and DLV2000 Vessels Achieve ISO 50001 Certification

Accreditation Recognizes Commitment to Energy Efficiency, Decarbonization of Marine Fleet

HOUSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 50001 certification for energy management of three of its flagship vessels: the Derrick Barge 32 (DB32), Derrick Barge 50 (DB50) and Derrick Lay Vessel 2000 (DLV2000). The certification process for all three vessels was completed in 2025, building on the successful certifications at four McDermott fabrication yards.

ISO 50001 provides a structured framework for organizations to improve energy performance through data-driven strategies and continuous improvement. Extending energy efficiency to its marine operations – from shallow-water to deepwater – demonstrates the company's consistent approach to integrating sustainable energy practices across its global operations.

"Certification of these vessels creates measurable benefits for our customers and advances our Sustainability vision," said Rachel Clingman, McDermott Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer. "It enhances our ability to support customer decarbonization goals and reinforces our role as a trusted partner in sustainable offshore execution."

In connection with the certification, McDermott implemented a formal energy management system across DB32, DB50 and DLV2000 that aligns with the ISO 50001 "plan–do–check–act" framework. This included vessel-specific energy reviews, measurable performance baselines and integration of real-time monitoring and reporting tools. Internal assurance teams conducted comprehensive audits, and a multistage, third-party audit confirmed ISO 50001 compliance.

"ISO 50001 certification for DB32 and DB50 reinforces our ability to deliver shallow-water projects with efficiency and predictability," added Mike Sutherland, McDermott Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East. "This achievement demonstrates how McDermott aligns operational excellence with our customers' strategic objectives at a time when energy transition and energy and cost optimization are critical."

"Deepwater developments are central to global energy security, and they demand solutions that balance performance with sustainability," remarked Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. "The certification of DLV2000 under ISO 50001 reflects McDermott's commitment to helping operators advance complex projects while reducing environmental impact."

To learn more about McDermott's sustainability and energy efficiency initiatives, visit: Sustainability Performance.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 30 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the expected benefits of ISO certification as discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

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SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd