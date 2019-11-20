McDonald Hopkins LLC continues to grow Public Law Practice Group with additions of Corkran, Gordon and Triozzi in Cleveland office

"Welcoming Kaitlin, Amanda and Robert continues the realization of a goal I've had for our Public Law Practice Group since my first day at McDonald Hopkins," said Teresa Metcalf Beasley, who has served as chair of the practice group since joining the firm in February. "I want this practice group to be a one-stop shop for any public law needs our clients might have. We have brought together a talented team of attorneys with a broad range of experiences working in the government arena."

Corkran, Gordon and Triozzi add to a practice group that includes former elected public officials at the county, state and local level as well as counsel to individuals, businesses, nonprofits and local, state and federal government entities. The realization of Beasley's goal of providing clients with a one-stop shop allows the group to provide assistance in everything from lobbying to public finance, economic development incentives, procuring government contracting, applying for tax credits and navigating issues in the complex legislative landscape.

Corkran brings more than a decade of commercial, real estate and public finance experience as a new member. She served as a partner in the corporate group at her previous firm, focusing heavily on historic preservation and new markets tax credits as well as opportunity zone investments and general business planning. She earned her J.D. from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, graduating cum laude in 2008. Corkran was also one of eight recipients of the LaFollette School of Public Affairs Fellowship at the University of Wisconsin, where she attended graduate school.

A 2011 move between firms in Chicago and Cleveland offered a return to Northeast Ohio roots for Corkran, who graduated cum laude from John Carroll University in 2005 with a B.A. in political science and attended high school at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills. Corkran is active in the community, serving as a board member for Vocation Guidance Services since 2015. She was also on the board for Girls with Sole from 2015-16.

Gordon adds nearly 30 years of experience to the firm as a new member. She has practiced in the areas of economic development and regional cooperation with extensive experience in economic development incentives, general municipal law, cooperative developmental structures, and public/private partnerships. She also maintains a statewide public finance practice representing public bodies across Ohio. Her experience spans all aspects of public finance, including federal tax law and federal and state securities laws in connection with general obligation financings, revenue obligations, special obligations, leading obligations and complex structures involving securities sources and structures.

Recognized with an AV® Preeminent™ rating from Martindale-Hubbell, Gordon has represented counties, municipalities, townships, school districts, port authorities, and other public authorities as bond counsel and in general counsel capacities, in addition to representing banking and financial institution.

Gordon's work in the community includes her position on the Board of Governors for Case Western Reserve University School of Law and service as president of both the Wadsworth City School District Board of Education and Wadsworth Youth Baseball and Softball Association. She received her J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law and her undergraduate degree from the University of Akron.

Triozzi, who is Of Counsel in the firm's Public Law Practice Group, has seamlessly transitioned from the private sector to the public sphere and back again during more than 35 years in practice. He served as a judge of the Cleveland Municipal Court for a decade and as the Director of Law for the City of Cleveland and Director of Law for the County of Cuyahoga, two of the largest public law entities in the State of Ohio, for yet another decade of his public sector experience. In addition to his public service in local government, Triozzi also served as District Director to U.S. Representative Eric D. Fingerhut (OH-19), in what was at the time one of the most economically diverse congressional districts in the country.

In his 15 years in the private sector, Triozzi has served as counsel in both large and small firms with an emphasis in litigation, public law and government relations. He served as a member of the Greater Cleveland Partnership's Public Policy Advocacy Committee as well as the United Way's Public Policy Committee. He has been an active civic leader serving on numerous boards, task forces and commissions. Triozzi currently serves as Leader in Residence at Cleveland Marshall School of Law and is a member of the law school's adjunct faculty. He also previously served on the faculty of the Ohio Judicial College.

Triozzi received his B.A. in history and government from Cornell University and his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University, where he was elected as a member of the Case Law School Society of Benchers. He has been a board member of both the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation and is a past recipient of the CMBA Justice for All Award.

