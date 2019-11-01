McDonald Hopkins ranked among nation's "Best Law Firms" in 2020 by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers

CLEVELAND, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins LLC has been selected for inclusion in the 2020 "Best Law Firms" rankings by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.

The rankings, released on Friday, Nov. 1, recognize firms for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and piers. McDonald Hopkins received 16 Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings in the report while seven of the firm's practice groups were recognized nationally.

Metropolitan Tier 1

Cleveland

Banking and Finance Law

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Commercial Litigation

Corporate Law

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Health Care Law

Real Estate Law

Trusts & Estates Law

Columbus

Construction Law

Litigation - Construction

Detroit

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Commercial Litigation

Real Estate Law

West Palm Beach

Commercial Litigation

Litigation - Real Estate

Real Estate Law

National Tier 2

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Health Care Law

National Tier 3

Banking and Finance Law

Commercial Litigation

Corporate Law

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Real Estate Law

Metropolitan Tier 2

Cleveland

Litigation - Trusts & Estates

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Patent Law

Tax Law

Detroit

Employment Law - Individuals

Litigation - Labor & Employment

Litigation - Real Estate

West Palm Beach

Construction Law

Litigation - Banking & Finance

Litigation - Construction

Metropolitan Tier 3

Chicago

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Corporate Law

Health Care Law

Cleveland

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants

Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

Detroit

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Employment Law - Management

Miami

Commercial Litigation

West Palm Beach

Litigation - Trusts & Estates

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

