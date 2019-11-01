McDonald Hopkins ranked among nation's "Best Law Firms" in 2020 by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers
Nov 01, 2019, 15:11 ET
CLEVELAND, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins LLC has been selected for inclusion in the 2020 "Best Law Firms" rankings by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.
The rankings, released on Friday, Nov. 1, recognize firms for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and piers. McDonald Hopkins received 16 Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings in the report while seven of the firm's practice groups were recognized nationally.
Metropolitan Tier 1
Cleveland
Banking and Finance Law
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Commercial Litigation
Corporate Law
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Health Care Law
Real Estate Law
Trusts & Estates Law
Columbus
Construction Law
Litigation - Construction
Detroit
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Commercial Litigation
Real Estate Law
West Palm Beach
Commercial Litigation
Litigation - Real Estate
Real Estate Law
National Tier 2
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Health Care Law
National Tier 3
Banking and Finance Law
Commercial Litigation
Corporate Law
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Real Estate Law
Metropolitan Tier 2
Cleveland
Litigation - Trusts & Estates
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
Patent Law
Tax Law
Detroit
Employment Law - Individuals
Litigation - Labor & Employment
Litigation - Real Estate
West Palm Beach
Construction Law
Litigation - Banking & Finance
Litigation - Construction
Metropolitan Tier 3
Chicago
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Corporate Law
Health Care Law
Cleveland
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants
Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
Detroit
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Employment Law - Management
Miami
Commercial Litigation
West Palm Beach
Litigation - Trusts & Estates
About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.
CONTACT:
David Carducci
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5814
Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com
SOURCE McDonald Hopkins LLC
