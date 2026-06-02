McDonald's Celebrates FIFA World Cup 26™ Worldwide with Limited-Time Meals, Exclusive Star-Studded Collectibles and Matchday Magic

Fans of all ages can fuel their fandom with the new FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal and Happy Meal

CHICAGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, McDonald's is welcoming fans worldwide to celebrate the biggest moments from FIFA World Cup 26™. Whether you are a fan cheering from the couch or a star player on the pitch, everyone can score big with the limited-time FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal and Happy Meal, including collectible keepsakes featuring global soccer stars and beloved Squishmallows™, at participating McDonald's worldwide.

With the new meal, fans can score one of nine collectible cups featuring global soccer stars. Soccer icons Christian Pulisic, David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaucho, Thierry Henry, Son Heung-Min, Lamine Yamal, Alphonso Davies, Santiago Gimenez...and McDonald’s own certified legend, Grimace. For soccer fans in training, each order of the FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal comes with one of 23 Squishmallows™ plushies, including the official mascots for FIFA World Cup 26™.

Starting June 4, fans across the U.S. can savor every goal with the FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal, complete with your choice of a Big Mac® or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets® paired with our limited edition, gold packaged Big Mac Sauce. Fans can also fuel up for match day mornings with a breakfast lineup, including the Sausage McMuffin® with Egg or Sausage Egg Biscuit and Hash Browns.

With each meal, fans will also score one of nine collectible cups featuring soccer icons Christian Pulisic, David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaucho, Thierry Henry, Son Heung-Min, Lamine Yamal, Alphonso Davies, Santiago Gimenez...and our very own certified legend, Grimace.

"At McDonald's, magic happens when families, friends, and fans come together and celebrate with the people they love. Partnering with the FIFA World Cup 26™ allows us to take that shared joy and bring it to life at a global scale through our food, our experiences, and the ways fans connect with the game," said Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald's. "As football icons take the field to unite fans across continents, McDonald's will be there from the first whistle to the final minute with limited-time meals and keepsakes so fans of all ages can be part of the excitement all tournament long and beyond."

McDonald's has long been part of matchday rituals shared by fans everywhere. Whether on the pitch or in the stands, everyone has their own personal McDonald's memories and experiences—even the most elite soccer superstars.

"Growing up, it was our ritual after soccer tournaments to go to our McDonald's near Hershey, PA for Chicken McNuggets and a McFlurry," said U.S. Men's National Team Star Christian Pulisic. "Those memories were a core part of my childhood and an experience I still share with my teammates today. To now be featured on a McDonald's collectible cup all these years later is a full-circle moment."

The FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal Squishmallows™ Squad Delights Fans of All Ages

For soccer fans in training, the FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal brings the excitement of match day to McDonald's!

Starting June 9, each order comes with one of 23 Squishmallows™ plushies, including the official mascots for FIFA World Cup 26™, representing the three host countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Kitted in unique soccer-inspired jerseys and McDonald's graphics, the collection invites families around the world into the game.

Every Squishmallows Happy Meal will come in special packaging and include a scannable code that unlocks an exclusive digital game on www.happymeal.com. In the U.S., a portion from every FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal purchased at McDonald's helps support Ronald McDonald House families.

Score Big Beyond the Restaurant

To celebrate FIFA World Cup 26™, McDonald's is stepping onto the pitch with epic experiences, and these meals are only the beginning. Fans can immerse themselves in the excitement with exclusive in-person and digital experiences, community events, interactive moments and surprises:

Unlock Exclusive Experiences and Rewards in the McDonald's App

The McDonald's app is bringing fans even closer to the FIFA World Cup 26™ action with exclusive offers, special tournament rewards and bonus points when you order the meal through the McDonald's app. And if you're hosting a watch party at home, McDelivery has you covered so you don't miss a single goal .





The McDonald's app is bringing fans even closer to the FIFA World Cup 26™ action with exclusive offers, special tournament rewards and bonus points when you order the meal through the McDonald's app. And if you're hosting a watch party at home, McDelivery has you covered so you don't miss a single goal McDonald's FC: Our Crew Takes the Field

At the heart of our FIFA World Cup 26™ program is McDonald's FC (Fan Crew) – celebrating the more than 2 million restaurant crew members who make the Golden Arches shine every day. To show our appreciation, select Crew from around the world will get once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to experience the tournament firsthand, from cheering live at host city matches to playing on an official FIFA World Cup 26™ pitch.

Join us for an unforgettable tournament and head to your local McDonald's for the FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal and FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal, while supplies last.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 45,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners. All marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

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SOURCE McDonald's USA