The Wait is Over! McDonald's Drops Final Rosters for the 49th Annual All American Games

A New Class Joins a Storied Legacy

An independent committee of top analysts, prep scouts, media and coaches hand selected the final 24 girls and 24 boys from more than 700 nominations of the nation's best high school prospects. This new wave of players is poised to add their own chapter to the Games' 49-year legacy.

"Nearly five decades into the McDonald's All American Games, I continue to be amazed by the talent who raise the bar every year, and the fans who show up to support them," said Elizabeth Campbell, Vice President of Marketing, McDonald's USA. "We can't wait to welcome the Class of 2026 into this storied legacy and cheer them on as they write the next chapter of basketball history."

Turning Up the Heat in Phoenix

The Phoenix area will make history as it hosts the McDonald's All American Games for the first time ever. This year, we're bringing the nation's premier high school talent to a market long connected to basketball greatness and home to McDonald's All American icons such as Skylar Diggins, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Richard Jefferson, Jerryd Bayless and Aaron Gordon. Phoenix continues to thrive as a proving ground for rising stars, making it the perfect backdrop for the next generation of basketball royalty.

Don't Miss a Moment of the Action

The best seat in the house is in the house. Catch all the action on Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31.

Events & Tickets:

Sprite® Jam Fest on Monday, March 30 at Millennium High School featuring a 3-Point Contest, dunk competition and skills challenge. Ticket details will be announced soon.

on Monday, March 30 at Millennium High School featuring a 3-Point Contest, dunk competition and skills challenge. Ticket details will be announced soon. McDonald's All American Games on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at Desert Diamond Arena. Tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com and mcdaag.com.

Watch on ESPN:

Media Day: Monday, March 30 streaming on ESPN+, giving fans the chance to hear directly from all 48 players. Additional broadcast details to follow.

Monday, March 30 streaming on ESPN+, giving fans the chance to hear directly from all 48 players. Additional broadcast details to follow. Sprite® Jam Fest: Monday, March 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Monday, March 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 Girls Game: Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Boys Game: Tuesday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Playing for a Purpose

The McDonald's All American Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House® and its network of local Chapters since their inception. Ronald McDonald House helps bring communities together to support children and families throughout their healthcare journey by providing comfort, care and vital resources when they're needed most.

In Arizona, McDonald's, its owner/operators and customers across nearly 290 restaurants have helped raise more than $1.3 million for Ronald McDonald House directly supporting the Ronald McDonald House mission to provide essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare. In 2024 alone, Ronald McDonald House Chapters and programs in Arizona provided support to more than 4,700 families.

Stay plugged into community events, ticket info, player updates and more by visiting mcdaag.com or following @mcdaag on X, Instagram, and TikTok.

