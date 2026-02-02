The Golden Arches partners with Paramount Caviar to offer online-only, limited-edition McNugget Caviar kits, exclusively dropping at McNuggetCaviar.com on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To be known is to be loved, and we know our fans love pairing our crispy Chicken McNuggets® with their favorite caviar. Inspired by this perfect match, we're dropping our first-ever McNugget® Caviar kits featuring premium Baerii Sturgeon caviar on Feb. 10, exclusively available online. After all, nothing says 'ILY' quite like a limited drop from McDonald's just in time for your Valentine's Day plans.

Oh, and the best part? It's on us.

McDonald's Debuts Exclusive McNugget® Caviar Just in Time for Valentine's Day – at No Cost to Fans Each kit includes everything you need for an upscale yet effortless celebration: : a 1oz tin of McNugget® Caviar, $25 Arch Card® for plenty of Chicken McNuggets, plus crème fraîche and a Mother of Pearl caviar spoon to top it all off.

We've teamed up with our friends at Paramount Caviar to offer a premium product at a price that only McDonald's can – free of charge. Each kit includes everything you need for an upscale yet effortless celebration: a 1oz tin of McNugget® Caviar, $25 Arch Card® for plenty of Chicken McNuggets, plus crème fraiche and a Mother of Pearl caviar spoon to top it all off. The kits drop at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 10, exclusively at McNuggetCaviar.com – and supplies are limited, so act fast.

What makes this pairing so iconic? The crispy, golden goodness of our signature McNuggets and the salty, savory, black pearls of Paramount's Baerii Sturgeon caviar make for a true match made in heaven for the special occasions in life.

So, grab your boo, your crew or treat yourself to your very own McNugget® Caviar kit. Kits are exclusively available at McNuggetCaviar.com and not for purchase in McDonald's restaurants. And keep an eye out on social @McDonalds on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook for more ways to celebrate the season of love with the Golden Arches.

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, and follow us on social: X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Founded in 1991, Paramount Caviar has grown into one of the most distinguished caviar brands in the United States. With roots renowned for centuries-old traditions and over three decades of expertise, Paramount Caviar delivers an unparalleled experience and curated selection that has graced the tables of the nation's most prestigious Michelin-star restaurants and luxury hotels. Today, their commitment to excellence, education, sustainability and exceptional service extends beyond the professional kitchen and into the comfort of your own home. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of caviar, Paramount Caviar believes that every moment with caviar should be a celebration.

