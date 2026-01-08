McDonald's Dedicates Jan. 8 to Past and Present Crew Members and Their World Famous Skills

On Jan. 8, 1 in 8 Day, McDonald's debuts Arches & Ambition: The 1 in 8 Mentorship Program to showcase the unique and powerful career paths that start under the Golden Arches

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know 1 in 8 Americans have worked at a McDonald's restaurant? It's more than just a statistic – it's a shared experience that quietly connects over 40 million people across the country.

Built Behind the Counter: 1 in 8 Day

We're kicking off the year celebrating the first-ever 1 in 8 Day. Today is about recognizing the millions of past and present Crew members who have been the heartbeat of McDonald's restaurants and its communities for over 70 years.

Arches and Ambition: The 1 in 8 Mentorship Program

Celebrations will take place coast to coast – from restaurant events recognizing Crew to local offers for fans to get in on the fun – bringing the 1 in 8 and their communities together to honor the lifelong skills gained working under the Golden Arches.

It's where Crew learn how to show up with purpose, work as a team, think fast on their feet, and master the art of staying calm during the lunch rush, all while making delicious feel-good moments for our fans.

And those skills? They don't just stay behind the counter – they become the building blocks for turning ambition into achievement.

We're spotlighting this trajectory by launching Arches and Ambition: The 1 in 8 Mentorship Program – a four-part YouTube series following four Crew members on their one-on-one mentorship journeys with former McDonald's employees who've made their mark in fields like entrepreneurship, food, fashion and sports.

New Orleans, LA : In New Orleans, Jade Colin , McDonald's Owner/Operator – one of the youngest Black women to own a McDonald's franchise – mentored Justin Hicks , a current McDonald's manager and aspiring entrepreneur, on how to grow and contribute to the city's business community.

In New Orleans, , McDonald's Owner/Operator – one of the youngest Black women to own a McDonald's franchise – mentored , a current McDonald's manager and aspiring entrepreneur, on how to grow and contribute to the city's business community. Los Angeles, CA : Chef John Liu, owner of Michelin Bib Gourmand award-winning restaurants Chifa and Arroz & Fun, bonded over legacy with mentee Abigial "Abby" Robles , current McDonald's manager and Los Angeles small business baker. Abby became Chef John's Sous Chef for a special 1 in 8 luncheon at Chifa.

owner of Michelin Bib Gourmand award-winning restaurants Chifa and Arroz & Fun, bonded over legacy with mentee , current McDonald's manager and Los Angeles small business baker. Abby became Chef John's Sous Chef for a special 1 in 8 luncheon at Chifa. Milwaukee, WI : Over in Milwaukee, fashion designer and stylist dedicated to creative storytelling, Tamy Idrobo , teamed up with Chicago Crew member and aspiring actress, Marie Perez, for a styling session where they discussed the parallels between their arts and their time as Crew.

Over in Milwaukee, fashion designer and stylist dedicated to creative storytelling, , teamed up with Chicago Crew member and aspiring actress, for a styling session where they discussed the parallels between their arts and their time as Crew. Queens, NY: Nigel Sylvester, professional BMX athlete and creative director, guided fellow Queens, New York native, photographer and current Crew trainer, Brijanna Crawford, through the creative process of his McDonald's merch line, Employee of the Month, inspired by the spirit of the 1 in 8.

Every story reveals the same powerful truth: when ambition is paired with foundational skills and a community of support, the possibilities are endless.

"Everyone has aspirations," said Myra Doria, National Field President of McDonald's USA and proud member of the 1 in 8 community. "I am so proud to be part of the McDonald's brand because of programs like Arches and Ambition that provide ways for our Crew members to pursue those ambitions. These opportunities help our Crew envision a brighter future by connecting them with successful alumni who once stood where they are today."

Give a "Nugget" of Your Appreciation: Celebrate the 1 in 8

Looking for ways to support the Crew who support you? Here's how:

Watch and share the Arches and Ambition videos on YouTube.

videos on YouTube. Share your story using #1in8Day to let the world know you're a part of the 1 in 8.

Stop by your local McDonald's restaurant and give a "nugget" of appreciation to your Crew for all they do.

