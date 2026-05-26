McDonald's expands in Ukraine; Penetron technology helps protect concrete

Amid the uncertainty of war, McDonald's opened two restaurants in Ukraine in 2025, in Lviv and Kyiv. PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified to help protect new belowground concrete structures from deterioration caused by high groundwater levels.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's opened its newest restaurants in Kyiv and Lviv. Kyiv, in north-central Ukraine along the Dnieper River, is the capital and largest city, with a population of 2.9 million and a metropolitan area of more than 5 million. It is an important industrial, scientific and educational center for Eastern Europe. Lviv is the largest city in western Ukraine, with a population of 717,500, and is one of the country's key cultural centers. With many companies relocating from eastern Ukraine, it also is a growing business hub.

Winter hardy concrete: The below-grade foundation structure pictured here is protected against water ingress with PENETRON ADMIX SB and its self-healing ability will seal any new hairline cracks.

"The latest openings in Kyiv and Lviv bring the total of new McDonald's restaurants throughout Ukraine to more than 20 over the past three years, despite Russia's invasion," said Olha Vorona, Director of Penetron Ukraine. "The pace of business for the international restaurant chain also underscores our country's wartime resilience."

McDonald's expansion in Ukraine aligns with the company's prewar plans and reflects a long-term outlook for the country. Yuliya Badritdinova, managing director for McDonald's in Ukraine, recently said, "There is considerable scope for further growth in Ukraine, which could turn out to be four to five times larger."

"Because high groundwater levels are typical in the region, the restaurants in Kyiv and Lviv needed a waterproofing solution for belowground structures," Vorona said. "Thanks to our long-term cooperation with McDonald's, Penetron Ukraine worked with Poryatun Beton, the local concrete supplier, to provide a waterproofing solution for both projects."

PENETRON ADMIX SB was added to the concrete mix for foundation slabs, basement perimeter walls and elevator pits. PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline waterproofing mortar, was used to fill and waterproof tie holes in the concrete walls, completing the waterproofing system.

"PENETRON ADMIX will perform consistently for the life of the treated concrete, and its self-healing ability will seal new hairline cracks," Vorona said. "Virtually no additional maintenance or waterproofing treatments are required."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

SOURCE The Penetron Group