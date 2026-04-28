McDonald's USA Enters a New Era of Drinks with First-Ever Lineup of Refreshers and Crafted Sodas

Starting May 6, fans can try six new specialty drinks made to match every mood and moment

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's fans have always had a special connection to our drinks – the kind of passion that made our iconic Sprite® and crispy Diet Coke® pop culture royalty and brought the iconic Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst back to menus. Beginning May 6, McDonald's is building on that fan love with the launch of six new specialty drinks – bringing bright, bold flavors and a whole new reason to visit the Golden Arches. The starting lineup includes three new Refreshers and three crafted sodas coming to restaurants nationwide.

Starting May 6, fans can try six new specialty drinks made to match every mood and moment. We teamed up with designer Susan Alexandra to drop six limited-edition beaded drink carriers that free up your hands and elevate your look.

Serving up everyday moments – from a treat to a recharge to a reason to connect – the new drink lineup gives fans what they've been craving. Think: freeze-dried fruit inclusions, smooth, velvety cold foam and popping boba. And the best part? These drinks are here to stay.

NEW DRINK LINEUP

Strawberry Watermelon Refresher* blends sweet strawberry and watermelon flavors with a lemonade base, plus freeze‑dried strawberries for an extra burst of flavor and visual flair.

blends sweet strawberry and watermelon flavors with a lemonade base, plus freeze‑dried strawberries for an extra burst of flavor and visual flair. Mango Pineapple Refresher* mixes tropical mango and pineapple flavors with a lemonade base and strawberry popping boba to deliver a juicy burst of flavor.

mixes tropical mango and pineapple flavors with a lemonade base and strawberry popping boba to deliver a juicy burst of flavor. Blackberry Passion Fruit Refresher* pairs bold blackberry and passion fruit flavors with lemonade alongside freeze‑dried dragon fruit for a touch of sweetness and a pop of color.

pairs bold blackberry and passion fruit flavors with lemonade alongside freeze‑dried dragon fruit for a touch of sweetness and a pop of color. Sprite ® Berry Blast infuses our iconic Sprite ® with a sweet blue raspberry syrup – topped off with decadent cold foam as the final touch.

infuses our iconic Sprite with a sweet blue raspberry syrup – topped off with decadent cold foam as the final touch. Orange Dream is a twist on the fan-favorite Hi‑C ® Orange Lavaburst at McDonald's mixed with a hint of vanilla flavor and finished with cold foam for a smooth, dreamy citrus sip.

is a twist on the fan-favorite Hi‑C Orange Lavaburst at McDonald's mixed with a hint of vanilla flavor and finished with cold foam for a smooth, dreamy citrus sip. Dirty Dr Pepper® layers classic Dr Pepper® flavor with a vanilla flavor and a cloud of cold foam to create a rich finish.

"Our fans have an obsession with beverages – to them, drinks are more than just drinks. And soon, our beverages won't just be a reason you come to McDonald's, they'll be the reason," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's USA. "We've taken the time to get this right, introducing new drinks that are hand-crafted with bold flavors and quality ingredients our fans can taste in every sip. Only McDonald's can bring that kind of experience to life consistently across nearly 14,000 restaurants, every single day."

SIP MEETS STYLE

What you drink isn't just a drink - it's a daily ritual, a mood, a statement and now, the ultimate accessory. We teamed up with designer Susan Alexandra to drop six limited-edition beaded drink carriers that free up your hands and elevate your look. To top it off, each carrier comes with a $10 McDonald's Arch Card® so you can grab the drink that brings the whole moment together. Carriers will be available for purchase on SusanAlexandra.com starting May 6, while supplies last.

Ready to find your new favorite? Try the specialty drinks lineup at participating McDonald's nationwide starting May 6. And stay tuned – we've got more brewing.

*Refreshers contain caffeine.

McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's — approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants — are owned and operated by independent franchisees. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, and follow us on social: X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Susan Alexandra

SUSAN ALEXANDRA is a lifestyle brand rooted in inclusivity, joy, connection, and color. Best known for beaded bags and jewelry, SA opened its first NYC flagship store in 2021 and branched into new categories such as pet, Judaica and homeware. SA has been spotted on celebrities and influencers around the globe and has gained a cult-like, devotional following. Susan Alexandra prides itself on creations that are both iconic and approachable.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC