Our McFlurry® spoon is ~misunderstood~ and every true McDonald's fan understands the struggle of confusing it for a straw. While we can't change the iconic hollow spoon (a key piece of the mixing process), we can help ease the sting of your facepalm upon figuring out how to use it.

McDonald's® Offers FREE Caramel Brownie McFlurry® to Anyone Who Has Ever Mistaken the McFlurry Spoon for a Straw

How? We're giving everyone who has ever even thought the spoon was a straw...so yeah, everyone...a FREE Regular Size Caramel Brownie McFlurry on May 4 at participating McDonald's. Simply scan the offer code in McDonald's App* and pick up our newest treat at your local participating restaurant, no purchase necessary.

Don't want to leave the house? From May 3-9, you can get a FREE Regular Size Caramel Brownie McFlurry when you make a minimum $15 purchase exclusively on McDelivery with Uber Eats**.

Consider it our way of making that salty moment of confusion just a little sweeter.

* Valid 1x on May 4 at participating McDonald's. See app for details. McD App download and registration required. (c) 2021 McDonald's

**Expires 5/9. At participating McDonald's. Delivery Fee/other fees may apply. Discount of menu item price applied to order. Discount does not apply to taxes and fees. Order minimum before taxes and fees. Cannot be combined. See Uber Eats app for availability. Prices may be higher than at restaurants.

