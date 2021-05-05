McDonald's Restaurants Across Alabama Seeking To Hire Approximately 3,000 Employees This Summer

"As local business owners, we're proud to provide employment and career advancement opportunities that teach important life skills to our crew members, whether they're looking for a summer job or starting a career," said local McDonald's Owner-Operator and People Advocate Rusty Hamilton. "We are a people business at our core, and as we start to welcome customers back into dining rooms, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority."

A summer job at McDonald's prepares employees with on-the-job training for future careers within McDonald's and beyond. In addition to gaining experience and knowledge in the hospitality industry, McDonald's restaurant employees develop teamwork, customer service, responsibility and time management skills that are highly sought after by hiring managers across the nation.

Local McDonald's owner-operators offer crew members an array of benefits, including flexible scheduling—making it easier for employees to manage their own schedules online or through an app—competitive wages, employee meal programs and more.

"With job training, benefits, access to scholarships and more, McDonald's offers key support to individuals entering the workforce while being a proven partner to Alabama's economy," Governor Ivey said. "As we continue to bounce back from COVID-19, I'm committed to helping every Alabamian who wants a job get a job, and I look forward to seeing the more than 3,000 open positions in our state filled."

In addition to providing local jobs, McDonald's continues to invest in the communities in which it serves through three major scholarship programs, HACER® National Scholarships, McDonald's/APIA Scholarship program and Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Black and Positively Golden Scholarships. McDonald's USA is awarding half a million dollars to incoming and HBCU students through May 10. Students are encouraged to apply today at https://www.tmcf.org/. McDonald's awarded six $15,000 scholarships to student recipients throughout Alabama last year.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text 'apply' to 36453 to start an application via text. Interviews will also take place in-restaurant, over the phone or via Zoom from May 10-14.

