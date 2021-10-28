McDonald's® USA Unveils First-Ever NFT to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of the McRib

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McRib season is almost here, and no one is more excited than the McRib superfans that eagerly anticipate its return to McDonald's menu each year. From sliding into our DMs asking "when is the McRib coming back?" to creating a locator tool where fellow fans can report McRib sightings, they've proven their love for this delicious, yet elusive sandwich. And now, we're giving them the chance to enjoy it year-round ... digitally.

McDonald’s USA Unveils First-Ever NFT for the McRib’s 40th Anniversary

For the first time in the U.S., McDonald's is creating a limited number of NFTs in celebration of the McRib's 40th anniversary. For those new to the world of NFTs (like us), they are non-fungible tokens – unique pieces of virtual art that can't be duplicated. Our McRib NFTs are digital versions of the fan favorite sandwich – almost as saucy as the McRib itself– and we're giving them away to a few lucky fans on Twitter beginning Nov. 1.

Here's how it works – to enter for a chance to win, make sure you're following @McDonalds on Twitter and retweet the Sweepstakes Invitation tweet any time between Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 from your public account. By Nov. 12 we'll select 10 fans who will receive the exclusive McRib NFT to add to their personal collection and enjoy even when it's not on the menu.

With the McRib NFT, you'll never again have to say goodbye to the sandwich you love. Whether you score one or not, be sure to treat yourself to the legendary tangy BBQ flavor of the McRib IRL once it hits participating restaurants nationwide beginning Nov. 1 for a limited time.

