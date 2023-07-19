McDonough Students and Seniors Invited to Party for DAW Memorial Weekend

CONYERS, Ga., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonough, GA students and seniors are being invited back to party for the second annual Deborah Ann Watson Memorial Weekend, sponsored by Novae Cares, Inc!

The weekend will kick off on Thursday July 27th with Christmas in July at the Henry County Heritage Senior Center in McDonough. From 10am to 2pm seniors will be treated to a free lunch with games, a gift auction, a visit from Santa Claus, and prizes for all senior participants. Personal hygiene bags will be distributed by the Free Wishes Foundation.

DAW Memorial Weekend is an annual event giving back to the seniors and students of McDonough, GA in honor of Novae's CEO, Reco McCambry's late mother Deborah Ann Watson and his her parents, Rev. James and Flora Watson.

For years, the Henry County Heritage Senior Center has played host at different times to the grandparents of Reco McCambry, the CEO of one of America's fastest-growing companies, Novae. In 2022 McCambry established the annual Deborah Ann Watson Memorial Weekend as a way to give back to the community where he grew up, in honor of his late mother and her parents.

On Sunday, July 30th, the party continues with the DAW Memorial Carnival and Back-to-School Giveaway. The back-to-school party will include games, a game truck, an ice cream truck, prizes, free hot dogs, free haircuts and styling for students, and a giveaway of hundreds of bags of school supplies. It will take place at the Rufus L. Stewart Park, located at 300 Simpson Street, McDonough, Georgia 30253.

The Henry County Schools will join the party with presentations about transportation options, safety, and job opportunities the school system currently has available. 

"It's a fun day for the entire family," says Kathy Jackson, Novae's Director of Community Outreach. "The haircuts are huge, because students want to feel and look their best when they're starting a new school year." She notes that school supply bags will be available for students of all ages, kindergarten through senior year of high school.

Novae CEO McCambry says he hopes the event will inspire students to do their best in school this year, because great things are possible. McCambry himself attended school nearby before starting his first business at the age of 20 and since, building four multi-million-dollar companies. 

As he chronicles in his book The Fatherless Father, it wasn't always an easy ride for him or his single mother Deborah Ann, who prioritized building his self-confidence and self-esteem. Now McCambry brings a framed photograph of his late mother with him each time he accepts an honor or award for his achievements.

"If I can do it," McCambry says to the students of Henry County, "so can you."

