McDowell Village Celebrates 20 Years of Community Growth

Scottsdale Senior Living Community Hosts Local Anniversary Party

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDowell Village, a prominent Independent Living and Assisted Living community in Scottsdale, Arizona, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of serving older adults and fostering meaningful community connections.

The public is invited to join McDowell Village to celebrate this special anniversary on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 8300 E. McDowell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85257 .

"Our milestone celebration on March 21 st is a wonderful opportunity for the entire community to reflect on our journey and look towards a future of continued growth," said Kristin Koga-London, Executive Director of McDowell Village. "We are especially proud that this celebration will also give back through raffles benefiting the Alzheimer's Foundation, a cause deeply meaningful to our residents, families, and team members."

McDowell Village's commitment to providing maintenance-free living, personalized care, experienced team members, and engaging wellness programming has also earned national recognition, including being named "Best Independent Living" and "Best Assisted Living" by U.S. News & World Report.

To mark this special occasion, McDowell Village will host an afternoon designed for all ages, filled with music, laughter, and creativity.

Event highlights include:

Entertainment: Live music, a petting zoo, and a balloon artist.

Activities: A car show, a flower bar, and interactive arts and crafts for children.

Refreshments: A selection of local food trucks and a McDowell Village featured BBQ prepared by McDowell's Executive Chef and his team.

Community Support: Raffles with all ticket proceeds dedicated to benefiting the Alzheimer's Foundation.

A special moment during the celebration will honor McDowell Village resident Feliciano "Felix" Fortuna , age 102, whose watercolor artwork will be displayed during the event. A lifelong artist, Felix will be recognized for his creativity and his contributions to the community.

Born in the Philippines, Felix served 21 years in the U.S. Navy as a lithographer before beginning a 38-year career in real estate. He studied lithography at the Corcoran School of Fine Art and has continued painting well into his second century of life.

During the celebration, Felix will also share his love of art with younger guests by gifting watercolor paintings to children, while watercolor paper will be provided so they can create their own artwork during the event.

Held in collaboration with the Granite Reef Senior Center, the celebration honors two decades of connection while looking ahead to the continued growth of community partnerships in Scottsdale.

For 20 years, McDowell Village has remained committed to creating a welcoming environment where residents can live with comfort, purpose, and connection—continuing its role as a trusted destination for senior living in the region.

MBK Senior Living is a leading provider of Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities across the Western United States. For more than 30 years, MBK has set the standard for quality care and innovative programming, creating vibrant environments where seniors thrive. Guided by its core values—Ageless Exploration, Better Together, and Reason for Being—MBK empowers residents to live with meaning, fulfillment, and joy. To learn more about MBK Senior Living and its communities, visit www.mbkseniorliving.com.

SOURCE MBK Senior Living LLC, a California Limited Liability Company