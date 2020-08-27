McDreams Optimizes Revenue Management with Infor

MUNICH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that it is equipping the family-owned McDreams hotel group with Infor EzRMS, Infor's powerful cloud-based revenue management solution. Infor EzRMS uses deep learning AI to provide enhanced revenue management functionalities and helps to improve guest service.

Founded in 2009, the McDreams group offers low-budget designer rooms in a compact space with a high level of comfort. The hotel group thus appeals in particular to guests who are looking for overnight accommodation for only a short time – such as business people, tradesmen and fitters, as well as vacationers on a stopover.

With Infor EzRMS, McDreams is able to automate its revenue management, optimize its room occupancy and independently analyze market data. The solution identifies the special wishes of guests by their behavior. As a result, hoteliers can address individual needs and provide a highly personalized experience. This can be a significant competitive advantage – especially for hotels located in competitive markets or highly frequented destinations.

McDreams already uses other Infor solutions: The group has been managing all internal hotel management processes with Infor's cloud-based property management solution, Infor HMS , for several years. Infor HMS enables myriad contactless transaction features for guests, including web-based check-in and check-out, and payment processes, all done remotely and intuitively via smartphone. In addition, the cloud-based property management solution connects different hotels: If a guest in Leipzig wants to know whether a room in Munich is available for the following week, the reception staff can retrieve this information within seconds – an incredible advantage.

"We focus on lean structures wherever possible," explains Dr. Christoph Klein, manager, McDreams Hotels. "Infor's solutions allow us to automate a variety of processes and transactions. Even before the recent pandemic, every third guest checked in online. And this trend increases further."

"The managers of the McDreams hotel group have recognized that automation will become increasingly important for hotels in the future," said Wolfgang Emperger, Vice President Hospitality EMEAI & LATAM. "Even before the current situation, it was essential for the hospitality industry to have highly efficient processes. This is exactly the goal McDreams is pursuing – and we are happy to support the hotel group in achieving it."

Infor has been a technology partner to the hospitality industry for more than 20 years, now serving more than 20,000 hotel customers, including 9 of the world's 10 largest hotel brands. Small individual hotels as well as large hotel groups leverage Infor systems. Infor's core competence as a "hotel software company" focuses on three areas: property management systems (front office and back office), revenue management systems, and sales & catering. According to requirements, Infor solutions can be used in the cloud or on-premises. To learn more about Infor systems for the hospitality industry, please visit www.infor.com/de-de/products/hms .

About McDreams Hotels

McDreams is a family run hotel group committed to developing the most space and staff-efficient budget hotel product. Since its foundation in 2009, the concept has been evolving several times and rolled out throughout Germany. From 29,99€ per night McDreams offers extensive sleeping comfort and extensive entertainment with Smart-TV, Tablet and Highspeed WiFi services. The group currently maintains six houses throughout Germany, two more in Munich and Ingolstadt will open later this year.

Further information can be found at https://www.mcdreamshotels.de .

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,000 employees and over 67,000 customers in 178 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

