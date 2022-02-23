McEvoy Ranch, Purveyor of World Class, Estate-Produced California Olive Oil, Launches Their 2021 Harvest with Fresh Packaging and Innovative, New Flavors

PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McEvoy Ranch announces the upcoming launch of their 2021 Harvest Estate-Produced Olive Oil, available on March 1, 2022. This year, McEvoy Ranch will be in business for 32 years, making the world-class olive oil their founder, Nan McEvoy, first endeavored to create in 1990. While the olive oil continues to be the highest quality and freshest in the United States, their 2021 Harvest Olive Oil launches with updated, refreshed packaging, and new unique flavors.

McEvoy Ranch's 2021 Harvest Olive Oil Collection McEvoy Ranch President, Samantha Dorsey

"We have designed our new line of olive oils to reflect all three generations of family ownership with clean lines, a modern color palette, and unique flavors, while retaining the original, elegant bottle and wax seal closure that consumers have come to identify with McEvoy Ranch," says President, Samantha Dorsey.

At the heart of this transition and key to the new branding is the input and representation of the 2nd and 3rd generations of the McEvoy family. This new direction will now be aligned with the current and future owners of the company. Nion McEvoy, the current owner, is a passionate supporter of music and the arts. His adult children, Nion Jr., Griffin, and Helen McEvoy, have a passion for sustainability, clean products, and the pristine and balanced ecosystem of the Ranch. The fresh new perspective on McEvoy Ranch product reflects the family and ownership of today and the future.

For over three decades, McEvoy Ranch has continued to hone their craftsmanship and diversify offerings, but with the same goal of milling the world's best olive oil and sharing it with their guests and customers. All McEvoy Ranch olive oils are estate-produced at their Petaluma, CA ranch. From orchard to bottle, the team at McEvoy Ranch takes the greatest care to grow, harvest, mill, and bottle with the highest quality standards for olive oil that is fresh, traceable, and delicious.

The 2021 Harvest Olive Oils include their best-selling Certified Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($43) and Estate-Produced Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($38), in addition to several flavors milled using the agrumato method. Their estate-produced 2021 Harvest flavors include Lemon, Basil, Rosemary and Jalapeño Olive Oils ($38), along with their inaugural Herbes De Provence, Garlic, and Blood Orange Olive Oils ($38) are available in two sizes a 100 ML and 375 ML. These olive oils are also available for sale in 100 ML and 375 ML gift packs, along with a new 8-Pack Estate-Produced Olive Oil Gift Set ($89.95), that includes Extra Virgin Olive Oil along with all seven agrumato flavors in a 100 ML size.

McEvoy Ranch Olive Oil is available for sale at McEvoyRanch.com, at the Ranch store at McEvoy Ranch (5935 Red Hill Rd, Petaluma, CA 94952), and at a select group of wholesalers. Sign up for launch announcements HERE .

McEvoy Ranch

For over 30 years, McEvoy Ranch has been making the highest quality, award-winning, estate olive oils, small lot wines, and culinary products. Located 30 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge in the rolling hills of Petaluma, McEvoy Ranch is a 550-acre working, organic ranch, committed to good land stewardship and sustainable farming practices.

Media Contact: Kym Hough | 5105205426 | [email protected]

SOURCE McEvoy Ranch