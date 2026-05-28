MCG and Telligen to Share Real-World AI Insights for Modernizing Utilization Management at AHIP26

Healthcare leaders will discuss practical approaches to applying AI in utilization management while maintaining clinical rigor, consistency, and human oversight

SEATTLE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and the industry's source of truth for trusted clinical guidance, announces that its Senior Manager of Product Management, Daniel Cawood, will join Telligen's Senior Manager of Quality Improvement, Nancy Johnson, to present at AHIP26, a major industry conference for health plan leaders focused on the future of healthcare innovation, operations, and policy.

The educational session, "Applying AI to Modernize Utilization Management - Real World Insights," takes place on June 10, 2026, from 11:40 am – 12:55 pm, and will explore how health plans are leveraging artificial intelligence to improve utilization management efficiency while preserving high clinical standards and trusted human oversight. The speakers will highlight lessons learned from a 36-million-member quality improvement organization's evaluation and adoption of AI-enabled tools designed to improve productivity, accelerate turnaround times, and support more consistent decision-making.

Telligen's Nancy Johnson will discuss the organization's experience evaluating and implementing MCG AI capabilities to support utilization management modernization initiatives at scale, including lessons learned related to governance, workflow integration, and maintaining human oversight throughout the review process.

"As health plans evaluate AI-enabled solutions, organizations are seeking practical ways to modernize utilization management while preserving transparency, consistency, and clinical integrity," said Mr. Cawood. "This session will provide attendees with real-world insights into how AI can responsibly support utilization management teams and improve operational performance."

"I am excited to share Telligen's journey in implementing human-centered AI to modernize our utilization management processes," said Ms. Johnson. "Our experience has demonstrated that when AI is thoughtfully integrated with robust governance frameworks and maintained human oversight, it can significantly enhance both efficiencies and performance."

AHIP26 will take place June 9–10, 2026, at the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, bringing together health plan executives, policymakers, innovators, and operational leaders to address the industry's most pressing strategic and regulatory challenges. You can learn more about this event here: www.ahip.org/conferences/ahip-2026.

About Telligen

Telligen is a 100-percent employee-owned population health organization dedicated to transforming lives and economies by improving health outcomes nationwide. For more than 50 years, Telligen has partnered with federal and state agencies, health plans, employers, and other stakeholders to deliver innovative, data-driven health management solutions that improve quality, lower costs, and promote equitable care. Combining deep clinical, analytical, and technical expertise, Telligen turns data into actionable insights and scalable solutions that help millions live their healthiest lives. As a CMS-designated Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO), Telligen is committed to ingenuity, integrity, community, and ownership in advancing population health. Learn more about Telligen by visiting www.telligen.com.

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, is the trusted source of truth for clinical guidance in the healthcare industry. MCG combines evidence-based guidelines and analytics with artificial intelligence to guide efficient and accurate clinical decisions. MCG solutions are licensed by a vast majority of health plans, thousands of hospitals, and many state and federal government agencies to drive quality health outcomes while controlling costs. For more information, visit www.mcg.com.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda, and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE MCG Health