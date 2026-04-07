MCG and Loma Linda University Health to Highlight AI-Driven Advances in Utilization and Case Management at ACMA 2026

Experts will highlight how artificial intelligence and clinical guidelines deliver actionable insights into admission decisions and discharge readiness for UM and complex case management

SEATTLE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and the industry's source of truth for trusted clinical guidance, announces that its Director of Product Management, Provider & Population Health Solutions, Marivie Lanter, MBA, RN, BSN, will join leaders from Loma Linda University Health to present at the ACMA 2026 National Conference. The ACMA conference will take place April 20–23, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, bringing together case management and transitions of care professionals (including nurses, social workers, physicians, and health plan leaders). The annual event offers opportunities to network, exchange ideas, and explore the latest innovations and best practices to improve patient outcomes while supporting professional growth.

Ms. Lanter will moderate the session, "Beyond Burnout: Evidence-Based Automation Enhances Efficiency from Admission to Discharge," alongside Loma Linda University Health's Chelcee Howard, MSHSA, Director of Operational Excellence; Deborah Johnson, DNP, RN, Director of Case Management; and Shelly Vincent, BSN, RN, ACM-RN, Utilization Review Manager. The session will take place on Monday, April 20, 2026, from 4:00-5:00 p.m. ET.

Speakers will discuss how AI, automation, and evidence-based care guidelines can efficiently support utilization management decision-making across the full patient stay by helping clinicians quickly access patient information, interpret clinical data, and streamline manual tasks while keeping a human in the loop. Loma Linda University Health will share its experience using these tools to improve efficiency from admission through discharge while supporting safe, consistent, and appropriate patient care.

"Healthcare teams need practical tools that reduce administrative complexity without compromising clinical integrity," said Ms. Lanter. "This session will show how evidence-based automation and AI can help organizations improve efficiency in care management while keeping clinicians in the loop for critical decision-making."

For more information about this session and to register for the ACMA 2026 National Conference, please visit https://events.acmaweb.org/website/84948/home/.

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, is the trusted source of truth for clinical guidance in the healthcare industry. MCG combines evidence-based guidelines and analytics with artificial intelligence to guide efficient and accurate clinical decisions. MCG solutions are licensed by a vast majority of health plans, thousands of hospitals, and many state and federal government agencies to drive quality health outcomes while controlling costs. For more information, visit www.mcg.com.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda, and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE MCG Health