McGinnis Lochridge Welcomes Veteran Litigator David Herrold as Partner in Dallas Office

DALLAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A seasoned trial attorney with more than three decades of experience navigating complex commercial disputes, David Herrold has joined McGinnis Lochridge as a partner in the firm's Dallas office. He deepens the firm's already notable litigation bench, expanding capabilities across banking, energy, and corporate matters in North Texas and beyond.

David Herrold, partner, McGinnis Lochridge

"David's extensive litigation background and business-minded approach align perfectly with our firm's mission to deliver practical, strategic legal solutions," said Carl Galant, firm managing partner. "We are proud to welcome him to McGinnis Lochridge."

Mr. Herrold represents clients in "bet-the-company" commercial and civil litigation across a wide range of industries. This includes matters involving banking and lender liability, consumer credit, creditors' rights, energy, commercial restructuring and workouts, errors and omissions (E&O) and directors and officers (D&O) defense. He also handles risk management matters. David regularly litigates in Texas and Oklahoma state and federal courts, before administrative tribunals and in arbitration proceedings.

"As we continue growing our Dallas presence, bringing on attorneys like David is a key part of that strategy," Dallas office managing partner Felicity Fowler said. "His reputation and experience will play an important role in deepening our stellar litigation team across the firm."

In addition to his litigation practice, Mr. Herrold serves as outside or general counsel to businesses and their executive teams, advising on corporate governance, organizational structure, management and compliance, business contracts and transactions. His dual focus — courtroom advocacy and boardroom counsel — provides clients with an integrated perspective on managing legal risk across the life of a business.

"McGinnis Lochridge is a trusted firm with an enviable reputation throughout Texas and beyond for handling high-profile complex litigation and business matters," said Herrold. "It provides an ideal platform as I embark on the next stage of my career. I look forward to working alongside this group of incredibly talented lawyers."

Herrold holds an AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest peer-review designation available, which he has maintained continuously since 2006. He is recognized by both Best Lawyers® and Super Lawyers®, and is a Texas Bar Foundation Fellow. Licensed in both Texas and Oklahoma, Herrold will be based in the firm's Dallas office and also work from its Austin location. He was previously a partner with Burke Bogdanowicz PLLC in Dallas.

About McGinnis Lochridge

McGinnis Lochridge is a Texas-focused business law firm with nearly 100 years of experience serving clients across the state and beyond. With offices in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, the firm's attorneys handle complex matters in commercial litigation, energy and natural resources, environmental law and water rights, corporate transactions, employment law, and regulatory matters. McGinnis Lochridge is recognized for delivering practical, results-driven counsel to businesses navigating sophisticated legal challenges. For more information, visit www.mcginnislaw.com.

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SOURCE McGinnis Lochridge LLP