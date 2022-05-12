McGovern Auto Group Opens McGovern Route 93 Hyundai

New dealership's expansion plan will create jobs for the local community

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McGovern Auto Group, a regional auto powerhouse that operates more than 19 dealerships across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York, today announced the opening of McGovern Route 93 Hyundai. The new dealership, which replaces Bill Dube Hyundai, has 25 staff members across its sales, leasing, and maintenance teams, with plans to add approximately 15 more in the coming months.

The opening of the new dealership follows McGovern Auto Group's acquisition of Bill Dube Hyundai, located on Main St. in the heart of Wilmington, MA. Under the McGovern brand, the new dealership will feature a lot with over 175 new and used cars, including the latest Ioniq, Santa Fe, Tucson, and Palisade models.

Founded in 2016, McGovern Auto Group is a full-service dealer group, with 4 collision centers and a commercial and municipal division. Recognized as the region's leading dealer of luxury car brands such as Ferrari and Porsche, the McGovern Auto Group also has extensive expertise working with Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Hyundai, Honda, and Toyota vehicles.

Customers of Route 93 Hyundai will benefit from the McGovern's innovative sales platform, which uses cutting-edge technology to intelligently price vehicles according to their true market value. The streamlined and efficient system guarantees complete transparency throughout the purchasing process, ensuring every shopper receives a fair deal as soon as they walk onto the lot.

"The Dube family has provided exemplary service to car buyers and owners in Wilmington, Danvers, Middleton, and Reading for decades — we're proud to continue that legacy of excellence," said Patrick Coffey, General Manager at McGovern Route 93 Hyundai. "We're also excited to build on the dealership's commitment to the local economy, with plans to employ more than a dozen new staff from the surrounding area."

"The new dealership will deliver McGovern's extensive inventory and intelligent, tech-enabled pricing strategy to customers in and around Wilmington," said Zac Casey, McGovern Auto Group's VP of Operations, who will oversee the store. "This is a new part of Massachusetts for us, and we can't wait to offer our great prices, superb customer service, and amazing aftermarket support to the local community."

Visit McGovern Route 93 Hyundai at 271 Main St., right off I-93 near Woburn and Burlington. Alternatively, speak to the sales and leasing department.

SOURCE McGovern Auto Group