McGowan Acquires Assets of Cameron M. Wilson & Associates, Inc.

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The McGowan Companies ("McGowan") has acquired the assets of the Cameron M. Wilson & Associates, Inc. ("CWA"), effective 12/1/2021. CWA will be re-branded under the "McGowan Risk Specialists" brand.

CWA is a program administrator and wholesale insurance broker that specializes in the underwriting and placement of Marine, Inland Marine, Habitational, and Miscellaneous E&S risks. CWA will be re-branded under the "McGowan Risk Specialists" brand.

Cameron M. Wilson & Associates

Tyler Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of CWA, commented, "We are very excited to become part of The McGowan Companies. Its extraordinary underwriting, distribution, and technological capabilities will accrue to the benefit of our brokers and policyholders."

After the transaction, the staff of CWA will remain in place, led by Robert Carder, Director and Program Manager [P: (440) 333-6300 x3652 / E: [email protected]]. Bob Carder said, "Our facility is distinguished from most of our competitors, because we have dedicated, experienced underwriters who focus on underwriting complex Marine, Inland Marine, Habitational, and Miscellaneous E&S risks."

All of CWA's brokers will receive automatic, initial appointments with McGowan and its full range of products and capabilities. Coverage is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

"This acquisition fits exceptionally-well with McGowan's national growth strategy," said Thomas B. McGowan, IV, President/CEO of The McGowan Companies. He continued, "We are very pleased to add CWA suite of products and coverages to our diverse portfolio of companies. CWA has a strong tradition of providing exemplary products and services to its clients… a tradition we intend to honor and continue."

Most of the programs managed by McGowan Risk Specialists ("MRS") are available on a nationwide basis. MRS operates on an "open brokerage" basis, meaning that its programs are available to all brokers in the United States.

Please contact Brett Davis or Bob Carder with any questions:

Brett Davis Robert Carder ("Bob") Director of Acquisitions Director & Program Manager The McGowan Companies MRS – Marine Underwriters & Excess Surplus Lines Corporate Headquarters Corporate Headquarters 20595 Lorain Road 20595 Lorain Road Fairview Park, OH 44126 Fairview Park, OH 44126 P: (440) 333-6300 x2132 P: (440) 333-6300 x3652 E: [email protected] E: [email protected]

Legal Notice: Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement, Cameron M. Wilson & Associates, Inc. ("CWA") sold certain of its assets, but not its liabilities, to McGowan Consolidated Insurance Holdings Group, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries/affiliated companies ("McGowan"), effective 12/1/2021. CWA was not merged with or into McGowan. CWA was not consolidated with or into McGowan. McGowan is not a continuation of CWA.

SOURCE The McGowan Companies