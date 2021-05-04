McGraw Hill Acquires Triad Interactive, Developer of SIMnet, an Online Training Platform for Microsoft Office

Through a 20-year partnership with McGraw Hill, Triad continued to author, develop and update SIMnet, while McGraw Hill marketed and distributed it through its higher education channels. Today, hundreds of thousands of students rely on SIMnet to learn how to use Microsoft Office. Triad was founded and owned by Cheryl Manning and Catherine Swinson, both of whom will join McGraw Hill in consulting roles. All employees from Triad have joined McGraw Hill following the acquisition.

"This acquisition is the exciting and logical next step in our longtime relationship with Triad and their incredible employees," said Michael Ryan, President of McGraw Hill's Higher Education group. "By joining together, we'll be able to make SIMnet stronger and better, improving implementation and support services for customers, fueling future growth and development of the product and exploring new markets and channels to bring the program to a larger audience."

"Our team has worked in concert with McGraw Hill for many years – almost as if we were part of the same company," Manning and Swinson said, jointly. "We're thrilled to now officially become part of the McGraw Hill family and to continue evolving the SIMnet content and platform to serve more learners in the future."

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

